Asian Games 2018: Kabaddi teams' defeats leave a bitter taste

India's women kabaddi team also followed the same pattern. Winners of gold from the 2010 edition - the first time when women's kabaddi was inducted into the Games - they had won gold but on Friday (August 24), they fell against Iran to settle for silver. The twin loss has indeed sent shock waves across the kabaddi fraternity.

"It's unprecedented. We need to to sit together and assess what went wrong. Kabaddi has been a gold medal event for India since it has been inducted into the Asian Games way back in 1990 but in Jakarta we had two setbacks in as many days," an Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) official told MyKhel.

In fact, the men's team also lost to South Korea in the group stage. "Shocking to say the least. We need to find out the reasons for the failure of both the teams and regroup quickly. We cannot allow a repeat and we need to get our act together at the earliest.

Even while admitting that other nations are closing gap on us, we cannot let our paramount position slip. Look, we are now the third best men's team and the second best women's team in Asia. It cannot be allowed," he said.

The introduction of Pro Kabaddi League and the participation of several players from Iran and South Korea have opened the world of kabaddi to all. But the official did not feel that as the only reason for India's slide in Asian Games 2018.

"You cannot hold the PKL as the reason for our failure and other teams' surge. India have maximum player representation in the PKL. Yes, nations like Iran and Korea are using PKL as a platform to develop their skills but our players should not hide behind it (as an excuse). If others are getting a chance in the PKL, Indians are also getting the same opportunity," he said.

So will there be large scale changes in the team set up? "It's just a day since all of it happened. When the teams come back we will have a talk with senior players and coaches and decide what is the best way forward for us."