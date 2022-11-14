Children's Day! More than 100 kids join Gujarat Giants cheering squad in Pune

PKL: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Highlights: Manjeet stars as Steelers earn thrilling win over Giants

Meanwhile,coming to the Pro Kabaddi League match, Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways in the PKL season 9 as they defeated Gujarat Giants 33-32 in a thrilling encounter on Monday. Manjeet was the star performer of the night for the Haryana side as he earned 14 points in the match to set up the win for his team.

Up next, the Gujarat Giants will take on the Bengaluru Bulls on November 18 in Hyderabad. The PKL will shift from Pune to Hyderabad. It will be Giants' first game in the city of the Charminar.