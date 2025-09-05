Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan PKL 12 Highlights: Ashu Malik’s Golden Raid Powers Delhi to Dramatic Victory

Slovakia vs Germany Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan: Dabang Delhi K.C. edged past Puneri Paltan in a pulsating Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 clash at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Thursday.

The encounter, which swung back and forth right till the end, was decided by a Golden Raid, where captain Ashu Malik rose to the occasion with nerves of steel. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

A Balanced Start

Puneri Paltan, known for their consistent form this season, struck first with a raid and a tackle to make it 2-0. Delhi responded quickly through Fazel Atrachali's defensive brilliance, as both sides traded points in the opening phase. At the first timeout, Delhi held a slender 8-6 advantage.

Malik's Super Raid Turns the Tide

The momentum shifted when Ashu Malik pulled off a Super Raid, bagging three crucial points and putting Delhi 12-10 ahead. He followed it up with more successful raids, stretching the lead to 18-11. Though Paltan pulled a couple back before the break, Delhi ended the first half firmly in control at 18-13.

Paltan Fight Back With ALL OUT

The second half saw a determined comeback from Puneri Paltan. Errors from Delhi's defence allowed them to close the gap, and soon they inflicted an ALL OUT to seize the lead at 22-21. Building on that, they extended the margin to 24-21, leaving Delhi under pressure.

Delhi Rally in the Final Minutes

Delhi showed great resilience in the closing stages. Neeraj Narwal's timely raid, combined with strong tackles, cut the deficit to 24-26. With just a minute left, Delhi denied Sachin from crossing the Baulk Line, levelling the scores at 28-28 and dragging the contest into a tie-breaker.

Golden Raid Heroics

Both teams held their ground in the tie-breaker, finishing 5-5 to force the match into a Golden Raid. Delhi won the toss and entrusted Ashu Malik with the decisive moment. The skipper delivered in style, picking up a Bonus Point and a Touch Point on Gaurav Khatri. His effort not only completed his Super 10 but also sealed a dramatic victory for Dabang Delhi.