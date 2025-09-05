Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan PKL 12 Highlights: Ashu Malik’s Golden Raid Powers Delhi to Dramatic Victory

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan: Dabang Delhi K.C. edged past Puneri Paltan in a pulsating Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 clash at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Thursday.
The encounter, which swung back and forth right till the end, was decided by a Golden Raid, where captain Ashu Malik rose to the occasion with nerves of steel. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison
Puneri Paltan, known for their consistent form this season, struck first with a raid and a tackle to make it 2-0. Delhi responded quickly through Fazel Atrachali's defensive brilliance, as both sides traded points in the opening phase. At the first timeout, Delhi held a slender 8-6 advantage.
The momentum shifted when Ashu Malik pulled off a Super Raid, bagging three crucial points and putting Delhi 12-10 ahead. He followed it up with more successful raids, stretching the lead to 18-11. Though Paltan pulled a couple back before the break, Delhi ended the first half firmly in control at 18-13.
The second half saw a determined comeback from Puneri Paltan. Errors from Delhi's defence allowed them to close the gap, and soon they inflicted an ALL OUT to seize the lead at 22-21. Building on that, they extended the margin to 24-21, leaving Delhi under pressure.
Delhi showed great resilience in the closing stages. Neeraj Narwal's timely raid, combined with strong tackles, cut the deficit to 24-26. With just a minute left, Delhi denied Sachin from crossing the Baulk Line, levelling the scores at 28-28 and dragging the contest into a tie-breaker.
Both teams held their ground in the tie-breaker, finishing 5-5 to force the match into a Golden Raid. Delhi won the toss and entrusted Ashu Malik with the decisive moment. The skipper delivered in style, picking up a Bonus Point and a Touch Point on Gaurav Khatri. His effort not only completed his Super 10 but also sealed a dramatic victory for Dabang Delhi.