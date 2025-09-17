PKL 12 Thrillers: One in Two Matches Settled by a Margin of Five or Fewer

Mumbai, September 17, 2025: The thrill and intensity of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 on the JioStar Network is only getting higher with every passing week. After an exhilarating Week 1, trends indicate that it could be the most thrilling season ever with new benchmarks being set almost every second match.
Of the first 28 matches, 14 (≈50%) have been decided by five points or fewer, a testament to the razor-thin margins that keep fans engrossed. With only eight matches decided by more than 10 points, and just a six-point spread separating the top eight teams, Season 12 is delivering a level of competitiveness that is only intensifying. PKL Special Site
Season 12 has already been marked by unprecedented achievements:
•
The
first-ever
Golden
Raid
happened
in
Match
14,
Puneri
Paltan
vs
Dabang
Delhi
K.C..
The
second
Golden
Raid
happened
in
Match
24,
by
Nitin
Kumar
Dhankar
during
Jaipur
Pink
Panthers'
win
over
Gujarat
Giants
• Bengal Warriorz captain Devank Dalal became the first player ever to score 50 raid points in his first three games, including three Super 10s
• 21 different players registered Super 10s
• On the defensive end, 20 players posted High 5s, and seven logged two or more Super Tackles.
Raiding power and player impact
Attacking
play
is
defining
the
season,
with
multi-point
raids
up
40%
(174
compared
to
124
last
season),
Super
10s
rising
41%
(24
versus
17
last
season),
and
average
raid
points
per
match
climbing
to
42
(up
10%).
Among the top raiders this season is Dabang Delhi K.C.'s Ashu Malik, who has shown remarkable consistency and an ability to seize game-changing moments. He was instrumental in engineering a 16-point masterclass against Bengal Warriorz that also enabled his team to achieve an unbeaten five-match start.
Ashu Malik reflected on the league's pulse: "The competition and intensity this season have been on another level. Every match challenges us and pushes us to fight harder for the team. In this sport, one bold move or one point can completely change the momentum, and that's what makes it so thrilling. The pressure, the excitement, and the energy from our fans drive us to give our absolute best every single game. I'm sure the weeks ahead will bring even more of that same thrill and intensity for everyone watching."
Comebacks and crunch moments
Remarkable
comebacks
have
defined
the
season.
Dabang
Delhi
K.C.
's
five-point
win
over
Jaipur
Pink
Panthers
in
Match
20,
Nitin
Kumar
Dhankar's
Pink
Panthers'
Golden
Raid
victory
against
Gujarat
Giants
in
Match
24,
and
Puneri
Paltan
come-from-behind
triumphs
all
showcase
high-pressure
turnarounds.
Other
memorable
fightbacks
include
the
Bengaluru
Bulls'
six-point
surge
in
Match
17,
Tamil
Thalaivas'
seven-point
revival
in
the
season
opener,
and
the
Haryana
Steelers'
gritty
11-point
comeback
against
UP
Yoddhas
in
Match
16.
Reflecting on his clutch moment, Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar shared,"It felt incredible to deliver the Golden Raid for my team. Moments like these show how anyone can change the game in an instant. Our defence and teamwork have been our strength, and winning these close matches proves Jaipur Pink Panthers are always ready for the big moments."
What's next
With Rivalry Week ongoing, the upcoming matches are set to be even more exciting. Teams are closely matched, and the momentum can shift quickly, so fans can expect some intense battles. The season has already seen some notable moments, like the first-ever Golden Raid, and with many new stars rising, PKL Season 12 is shaping up to be the most thrilling yet. There's plenty more action and drama ahead for fans to enjoy.