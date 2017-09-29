PKL 2017: Rahul Chaudhari leads from the front as Telugu Titans crush Dabang Delhi 44-22

New Delhi, Sep 29: Captain Rahul Chaudhari continued his good form as Telugu Titans registered a crushing 44-22 victory against Dabang Delhi K.C. at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017 here on Thursday.

Telugu Titans looked a completely different outfit compared to their initial games.

Rahul Chaudhari (16 points) and Iranian Mohsen Maghsoudlou (7 points) starred for the Titans while Abolfazl Maghsodlou (7 points) and Swapnil Shinde (4 points) were the only Delhi players to offer some sort of resistance to the Titans juggernaut.

Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke carried their form from the previous game into this one and started things off aggressively for the Titans, taking them to an early 5-1 lead in the first four minutes.

Mohsen came to the party as well as the Titans soon inflicted their first All-Out of the night on Delhi and in the process took a 13-6 lead.

The Delhi defence made some errors but raider Abolfazl kept scoring consistently and kept his side in the hunt at 17-12 in the dying minutes of the first half.

However, even without their star raider Chaudhari on the mat, Telugu Titans kept scoring freely through Mohsen and Salunke and took their lead up to 8 points finishing the half with a 20-12 scoreline.

Both side's defenders came into their own in the second period which led to a slow start to the proceedings.

Abolfazl was the difference between the sides though and allowed the Delhi side to stage a slight comeback as they closed the gap to 5 points at 22-17. But he found no support and the Titans managed to maintain their lead on the back of Chaudhari's raids.

They effected another Delhi All-Out in the 18th minute and took an unassailable 34-21 lead. Chaudhari reached another Super 10 through a 4-point super raid and brought the Delhi team down to three men soon after.

Delhi faced their third All-Out with seconds to go on the clock and kept sliding to finish with a 22-point defeat in their last home leg match.