PKL 2018: Bengal Warriors edge out Telugu Titans

Rahul Chaudhari had a match to forget as he could score just two tackle points and made a costly error in the last minute. Telugu Titans defence scored more points than their raiders in the match. This was Telugu Titans’ first defeat of the tournament.

Telugu Titans still remain top of the table in Zone B whereas Bengal Warriors climb to third spot.

In a low-scoring first half, it was the Telugu Titans defence that stood out the most with Abozar Mighani leading them. The match began with Telugu Titans taking a swift 2-0 lead with Nilesh Salunke scoring a raid point. Bengal Warriors opened their account in the third minute with a tackle point.

Jang Kun Lee scored his first raid point as Bengal Warriors led 5-4 in the fifth minute. Both teams traded raid and tackle points in the next couple of minutes as it was 9-9 after 14 minutes. At the end of the first half, Telugu Titans held a slender three-point advantage as they led 13-10.

The second half followed a similar pattern till the 32nd minute when Maninder scored with a two-point raid as Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out to lead 19-17. Rahul Chaudhari had a extremely quiet game as he was sent to the bench once again by Warriors’ defence in the 33rd minute.

The match was evenly poised with Bengal Warriors holding a two-point lead after 34 minutes. The Bengal Warriors’ defence was on the top of their game as they made three crucial tackle points in the last five minutes. With less than three minutes to go Bengal Warriors looked on course to a win as they led 26-21.

Telugu Titans defence sent back Maninder to the bench in the 39th minute as they trailed 25-27. Rahul Chaudhari missed a golden opportunity to get Titans back in the game as he made a critical error which gave Bengal Warriors two points. It wasn’t meant to be a 'Titans Tho Tuesday’ as they lost 30-25.

In Wednesday’s matches, Bengaluru Bulls will play Tamil Thalaivas while U Mumba will take on Haryana Steelers.

Source: Press Release