PKL 2018: Bengaluru Bulls home leg matches to be held in Pune

The Bengaluru Bulls home leg will be held from 23rd November 2018 – 29th November 2018, and will play a pivotal role, as teams will be upping their game and maintaining their rhythm for the last few legs of the season and vying to earn enough points to make it to the playoffs.

The League has grown from strength to strength in quality of competition, gameplay and player performances. The current season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League has borne witness to some very tightly contested matches across teams. There have been some phenomenal performances by newcomers like Sidharth Desai, and stalwarts like Rahul Chaudhari (First player to achieve 700 points), Ajay Thakur and Pardeep Narwal redefining their game.

Bengaluru Bulls will play their first home leg match against Bengal Warriors on the 23rd of November 2018. Fans can catch each match LIVE, 7:30 pm onwards, on the Star Sports Network including the FTA channel Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, in Kannada on Star Suvarna Plus, in Telugu on Star Maa Gold and Hotstar.

The matches originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 27th November will now be held on Monday 26th November. Consequently, the rest day for this leg will be on Tuesday instead of Monday. There are no other changes to the match schedule. Please find attached the schedule of the matches.

Source: Press Release