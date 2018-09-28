English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL 2018: Dabang Delhi name Joginder Narwal as captain for season 6

By PTI
Joginder Narwal (left) to lead Dabang Delhi in PKL season six (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Joginder Narwal (left) to lead Dabang Delhi in PKL season six (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi, September 28: Dabang Delhi on Thursday (September 27) named Joginder Narwal as captain of the team for the upcoming Vivo Pro Kabaddi League.

PKL Season 6 Full Schedule

The Kabaddi team of the capital city, in its sixth season of Pro Kabaddi, dons a completely new composition of young and experienced players that are rearing to compete for the trophy.

Dabang Delhi will kick-start their campaign on October 9 against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Also Read: Rishank Devadiga to lead UP Yoddha | Girish Ernak to lead Puneri Paltan

Speaking about the team and their plans for the season, Joginder Narwal said, "The team is looking good and we have young and fit players to last the longer season. We have skilled and experienced players in all departments and the young guns add depth to the Dabang squad.

"With utility players across the team, our aim is to be the team to watch this season."

Talking about the Dabang captain, Krishan Kumar Hooda, Chief Coach - Dabang Delhi KC said, "Joginder Narwal is a strong asset to the team in the upcoming season and I'm sure he will lead the team very well. He is a versatile player - our Take Down Tiger - one who defends well to take down the opposition.

"He is extremely fit and skillful and with this new squad, I'm sure that he and the team will give all its fans reasons to cheer and rejoice through the league."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GIR 0 - 1 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue