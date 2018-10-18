PKL 2018: U Mumba power past Haryana Steelers for third straight win

PKL Results | PKL Points Table | PKL Fixtures

The first half was a back-and-forth affair with Haryana Steelers looking a confident side while starting the match. All three of their raiders, captain Monu Goyat, Naveenand Vikash Khandola scored points in their respective first raids. But U Mumba’s in-form trio of Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan kept the scoreboard ticking for their side, matching Haryana Steelers blow-for-blow in the early exchanges.

Undefeated Mumboys! 💪😎@U_Mumba continue their fine form as they defeat @HaryanaSteelers for the second time this season! #HARvMUM pic.twitter.com/PAedX5aETQ — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 17, 2018

Midway through the first half, with U Mumba leading by 8-7, Vikash Khandola delivered the first big moment of the match, when he managed to get Surender Singh and Fazel Atrachali while also scoring a bonus point to get the first Super Raid of the night. Goyat got another couple of points to increase Haryana’s lead to three at 12-9. But Desai continued his outstanding form and kept Haryana’s lead within touching distance for his side.

With the score at 13-13, Desai produced the moment of the match, getting all four Haryana Steelers players and inflicting an All Out, scoring six points in the process. Desai got another point on his subsequent raid to complete a Super 10 in just the 19th minute of the match as the half ended with U Mumba leading 24-13.

Haryana Steelers started the second half with some fire in their bellies, scoring six of the first seven points, reducing U Mumba’s lead to six. But substitute Vinod Kumar scored a bonus point for his side and followed it up with a brilliant Super Tackle on Goyat as the momentum shifted back towards U Mumba. The team made good on the wind in their sails and scored five straight points to take the score to 30-19 in their favour.

In a two-minute spell, captain Goyat and Parveen combined to score six straights point for their team, with Parveen managing two Super Tackles on Desai and Abhishek Singh respectively , to spark hopes of a late comeback for Haryana Steelers. But Desai was too good on the day, as yet again he bailed his side out, getting three points on two raids and inflicting a second All-Out on Haryana Steelers as U Mumba took a 40-27 lead, effectively ending any hopes of Haryana Steelers coming back.

The Moment of the Match is hands down Siddharth's super raid! He has it all to be a superstar on the mat. Congratulations Siddharth!!!#UMumba #VivoProKabaddi #MeMumba pic.twitter.com/GytusrW3xc — U Mumba (@U_Mumba) October 17, 2018

With this point, he also achieved a milestone, as he broke the record for the least number of games taken to reach 50 raid points, managing that feat in just four games, one game quicker than Anup Kumar.

Goyat managed a two-point raid and followed it up with a Super Raid to finish the day with 15 points but couldn’t stop U Mumba from winning their third game on the trot to go atop Zone A.

Source: Pro Kabaddi League