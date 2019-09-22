English
PKL 2019: Bengal Warriors edge past hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers

By
Jaipur, Sept. 22: Jaipur Pink Panthers fell to another agonising loss as visitors Bengal Warriors clinched a narrow win of 40-41 in their VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match in Jaipur on Sunday.

With the win Bengal Warriors cemented their position on the second spot on the points table. Meanwhile, the hosts and inaugural champs Pink Panthers remained below the top six at seventh position and a win evaded them.

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh, who has been enjoying a stellar season, once again led from the front as the Warriors secured their eleventh win of the season. Skipper Maninder attempted 24 raids on the Panthers den and collected 19 points.

Meanwhile Bengal defender Baldev Singh held up the defence for the visitors as they kept the hosts at bay. Singh attempted seven tackles in the match and collected three tackle points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers saw raider Nilesh Salunke give the Bengal defence a scare as he collected 15 raid points in the game, but it was too little for the hosts. Jaipur defender. Santhapanaselvam kept the victory margin narrow as he kept the Bengal raiders at bay but the visitors walked away with a win in the end.

Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 22:41 [IST]
