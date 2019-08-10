English
PKL 2019: Dabang Delhi clinch thriller against Puneri Paltan

By
pkl

Ahmedabad, Aug 10: Puneri Paltan began the Ahmedabad leg with a nail biting thriller against Dabang Delhi K.C. Dabang Delhi edged past with a score of 32-30. Star raider Nitin Tomar was back in action and put up a good performance.

Puneri Paltan had a spectacular raiding show and scored 22 raid points. They outscored Dabang Delhi who scored 19 raid points. Pune had 3 raiders who scored more than 5 raid points in the match. Nitin Tomar led the raiding unit scoring 8 raid points in 12 raids.

Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite both scored 6 raid points each. Manjeet in the last raid of the match had an opportunity to tie or give Pune the lead but he was line-out and missed it.

Puneri Paltan’s steely defence before this match averaged 12 tackle points per match and was the best in PKL 7.

In Saturday’s match, the defence ended the match by scoring 7 tackle points. But 4 of the 7 tackle points came in the last 10 minutes of the match. This burst helped the team inch closer to the Delhi lead. Girish Ernak was the top defender for the team scoring 4 tackle points in 6 tackles. Surjeet Singh was the 2nd highest tackle point scorer with 2 tackle points.

In their next match, Puneri Paltan will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Thursday (Aug 15).

VIVO PERFECT RAIDER OF THE MATCH

AJAY THAKUR (JERSEY NO. 7) – TAMIL THALAIVAS

NAVEEN KUMAR (JERSEY NO. 10) – DABANG DELHI K.C.

TATA MOTORS ACE DEFENDER OF THE MATCH

SUNIL KUMAR (JERSEY NO. 11) – GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

GIRISH MARUTI ERNAK (JERSEY NO. 8) – PUNERI PALTAN

DREAM11 GAME CHANGER OF THE MATCH

AJAY THAKUR (JERSEY NO. 7) – TAMIL THALAIVAS

CHANDRAN RANJIT (JERSEY NO. 66) – DABANG DELHI K.C.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

AJAY THAKUR (JERSEY NO. 7) – TAMIL THALAIVAS

NAVEEN KUMAR (JERSEY NO. 10) – DABANG DELHI K.C

Source: Press Release

Full Time: MAR 0 - 2 REI
Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 23:37 [IST]
