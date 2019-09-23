English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019: Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates 39-34

By
PKL 2019: Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates 39-34

Jaipur, Sept. 22: Vikas Kandola was the star for Haryana Steelers as they beat three-time champions Patna Pirates 39-34 in a VIVIO Pro Kabaddi (PKL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Vikas Kandola picked up a Super 10 (13 raid points) as Steelers produced a complete performance to see out the challenge of Pardeep Narwal and the Pirates. The victory helped Steelers consolidate their third position on the points table.

Haryana didn't show signs of missing their experienced defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan as they started the match on the front foot. Patna's Pardeep Narwal was successfully tackled twice in succession and that helped Haryana build a lead in the early minutes.

Vikas Kandola also looked sharp for the Steelers, picking up vital raid points as the Steelers inflicted the first All-Out on the 11th minute to move to a five-point lead. But the Pirates were not in a mood to give up and quickly got back into the game. Their defenders tightened up to strangle Haryana raiders while in attack Pardeep went about doing his business, ably supported by Jang Kun Lee. The first half ended with Haryana on top (17-15).

The early minutes of the second half was dominated by the Pirates but the Steelers clawed back into the game thanks to some astute raiding by Vikas Kandola. The raider made two multi-point raids fourth minute of the second half to open up a lead for the Haryana side who went onto inflict another All-Out in the 9th minute of the half to once again open up a 6-point lead.

Pardeep Narwal produced a massive 4 point Super Raid with 8 minutes left to make the match a close affair but Haryana's raiding unit immediately fought back and restored their 7-point cushion. The Steelers secured another All-Out with under three minutes left in the match to open up a 9-point lead and despite Pardeep's valiant efforts, Patna could not find a way back into the match. Pardeep finished the match with 17 raid points and the loss once again showed how the Pirates have lacked quality back up for the league's top raider.

More PKL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 21:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue