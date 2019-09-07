PKL 2019: Haryana Steelers tame Dabang Delhi

This victory was Haryana Steelers’ fifth on the trot, as they tightened their grip on a spot in the Season 7 Playoffs.

Haryana Steelers’ raider Prashanth Kumar Rai found form early and scored points in each of his first three raids, helping his team build a 6-3 lead. However, Naveen Kumar had the perfect response and scored a raid point in four successive raids to reduce Haryana Steelers down to a solitary man on the mat. From the brink of an All-Out, Haryana Steelers were able to turn the tables owing to a Super Raid from substitute raider Naveen and a Super Tackle from Vikas Kale in quick succession.

Kandola and Vinay scored three more touch points for Haryana Steelers and reduced Dabang Delhi K.C. down to two men. Kandola’s touch point and Ravi Kumar’s successful tackle then completed the turnaround as Haryana Steelers inflicted an All-Out on Dabang Delhi K.C. to take a 19-13 lead. They added two more points to their total before the end of the half and went into the break leading by eight points at 21-13.

Haryana Steelers’ raiders continued to dominate the contest and maintain their side’s healthy lead in the second period. Rai’s touch point in a Do-or-Die situation, followed by Sunil’s tackle on Naveen Kumar left Dabang Delhi K.C. with just three men on the mat. A couple of minutes later, Kandola picked off all three men in two raids to inflict a second All-Out on Dabang Delhi K.C. and extend Haryana Steelers’ lead to 14 points.

Rai’s touch point on Ravinder Pahal with under six minutes left, completed his Super 10, while Vijay and Vikas Kandola added three more points over the next couple of minutes to increase Haryana Steelers’ advantage and reduce Dabang Delhi K.C. down to a solitary man once again.

Kale pinned down substitute Aman Kadian to inflict another All-Out and complete his High 5. Kandola capped off his brilliant night with another two-point raid which completed his Super 10, before skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan added a tackle point to his tally as Haryana Steelers emerged victorious by 22 points.

Source: Pro Kabaddi