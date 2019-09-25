English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019: Hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers keep playoff hopes alive with comfortable win over Puneri Paltan

By
PKL 2019: Hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers keep playoff hopes alive with comfortable win over Puneri Paltans

Jaipur, Sept. 25: Home side Jaipur Pink Panthers produced a clinical performance to comfortably beat Puneri Paltan 43-34 in their VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Deepak Niwas Hooda (12 points) and Deepak Narwal (11 points) picked up Super 10s for the Jaipur side who dominated in all departments to clinch a victory that helped remain in the run for a playoff spot while the defeat severely hampered Pune's hope.

Jaipur made a brisk start to match, charged up like a team who knew a victory was of utmost importance to keep their chances of a playoff berth alive. Captain Deepak Niwas Hooda led from the front as the home side dominated the early minutes of the match. Thankfully for the Pink Panthers, the return of Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke to lineup meant there was enough back up in the raiding department.

The dominance rubbed off on the defence as well as Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda thrived in the left and right corners respectively. Unfortunately for Paltan, their star raider Pankaj Mohite was having an off night, and the lack of raiding strength finally saw them succumb to an All-Out in the 9th minute of the match. Jaipur maintained that 7-point lead they opened up after the All-Out till the half time (20-13).

Puneri Paltan were in no mood to give up easily though, and young Pankaj Mohite sparked a comeback in the early minute of the second half with some clever raiding.

Balasaheb Jadhav tightened his efforts in the defence and that helped Pune clinch an important All-Out in the 7th minute of the half to make it a two-point game. But the Jaipur defence improved their game at the right moment and from thereon Jaipur dominated the match.

They inflicted another All-out on Pune with five minutes remaining as Deepak Narwal secured a Super 10. Deepak Hooda also completed his Super 10 in the dying minutes as Jaipur secured an important win at their home stadium.

Source: Press Release

More PKL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 22:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue