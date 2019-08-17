PKL 2019: Preview: Bengal Warriors face Delhi Dabang challenge

Chennai, August 17: The clash between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi, match 46 of the season seven of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Saturday (August 17) promises to be a riveting contest.
Dabang Delhi look a primarily a strong defending team as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks.
But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are also playing their part exceedingly well with their raiding exploits.
Bengal Warriors have been unbeaten in five games (four wins, 1 tie) and will be keen to keep the momentum going.
The Maninder Singh-led side would be looking to claim another win to continue their dominance in the top-half of the table.
Maninder has recorded 55 raid points so far and the team would be hoping for the skipper to continue his form. Overall, Bengal have secured 109 raid points so far in this campaign. Raider K Prapanjan (41 raid points in 7 games) and all-rounder Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (35 raid points in 7 games) providing support to their captain.
With Delhi Dabang coming back from triumphs against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors fresh from their win against Gujarat Fortunegiants, one can expect a humdinger of a match.
