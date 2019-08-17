PKL 2019: Preview: Bengal Warriors face Delhi Dabang challenge

Dabang Delhi look a primarily a strong defending team as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks.

But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are also playing their part exceedingly well with their raiding exploits.

Bengal Warriors have been unbeaten in five games (four wins, 1 tie) and will be keen to keep the momentum going.

The Maninder Singh-led side would be looking to claim another win to continue their dominance in the top-half of the table.

.@BengalWarriors and @DabangDelhiKC might have 99 problems but form surely isn't one! 🔥



What happens when two in-form teams lock horns? Find out in #KOLvDEL tonight, 8:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar. #VIVOProKabaddi #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/V3Sx6BfYVt — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 17, 2019

Maninder has recorded 55 raid points so far and the team would be hoping for the skipper to continue his form. Overall, Bengal have secured 109 raid points so far in this campaign. Raider K Prapanjan (41 raid points in 7 games) and all-rounder Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (35 raid points in 7 games) providing support to their captain.

With Delhi Dabang coming back from triumphs against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors fresh from their win against Gujarat Fortunegiants, one can expect a humdinger of a match.

Saturday, August 17

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi

8.30pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live on Star Sports

Live streaming on Hotstar