Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 46: Bengal Warriors Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Dabang Delhi are sitting at the top of the points table with five wins from 6 games. Delhi are coming back from triumphs against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Delhi lost their first game in the season at the hands of Gujarat Fortunegiants but came back strongly to record back-to-back wins. The Joginder Narwal-led side must be looking to continue their form against Warriors.

Dabang Delhi look a primarily a strong defending team as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are also playing their part exceedingly well with their raiding exploits.

Delhi raiders have conducted 97 successful raids and just 40 unsuccessful raids. They've also made 47 successful tackles so far. With 64 raid points in six games, Naveen Kumar is the best raider for Dabang Delhi followed by Chandran Ranjit with 37 raid points in as many games.

Joginder leads from the front in the defence department with 15 points in 6 games. Iran's Saeid Ghaffari, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal have also done their bit to make Delhi's defence strong.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Aman Kadian (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (all-rounder).

Bengal Warriors are parked second in the table with 25 points from seven matches. Bengal Warriors have been unbeaten in five games (four wins, 1 tie). Warriors defeated Gujarat in their previous encounter.

The Maninder Singh-led side would be looking to claim another win to continue their dominance in the top-half of the table. Maninder has recorded 55 raid points so far and the team would be hoping for the skipper to continue his form. Overall, Bengal have secured 109 raid points so far in this campaign. Raider K Prapanjan (41 raid points in 7 games) and all-rounder Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (35 raid points in 7 games) providing support to their captain.

Defenders Baldev Singh (24 tackle points in 7 games), Rinku Narwal (17 tackle points in 7 games) and Jeeva Kumar (11 tackle points in 6 games) shoring up the backline.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Mohammad Taghi (R), Baldev Singh (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Viraj Vishnu (D), Esmaeil Nabibaksh (all-rounder).