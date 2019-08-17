PKL 2019: Preview: Tamil Thalaivas host Bengaluru Bulls in a keen contest

Tamil Thalaivas who are playing their first match at home will be looking to impress while Bulls, with four wins from seven games, will be hoping to continue the good start to the PKL.

The Rohit Kumar-led Bengaluru Bulls would be looking to continue the winning momentum.

The Bengaluru Bulls' have been inspired by Pawan Sehrawat, who has picked up his form and is wrecking havoc in the opposition's defence. He has so far scored 87 raids points, most this season.

The team has been shielded by defenders Mahender Singh (22 tackle points in 7 games), Amit Sheoran (15 tackle points in 7 games) and Saurabh Nandal (10 points in 6 games) who have been the most effective trio for the Bulls.

For Tamil Thaialivas, star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season, has done well for the new franchise. Ajay finally looks to have found his mojo back after struggling in the first few games.

Rahul has completed 900 raids in PKL history. He has 42 raid points to his credit while Ajay has 29 points. Manjeet Chhillar, who has scored more than 300 tackle points in the league, would be looking to continue his dominant run in this season. He has picked up 26 tackle points in six games. Along with Mohit Chhillar (17 tackle points), and Ran Singh (11 points) are manning Tamil Thalaivas' defence brilliantly.

All in all a cracker of a contest is in the offing.

Saturday, August 17

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

7.30pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

