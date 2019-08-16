Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 45: Tamil Thalaivas Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls were defeated by Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha in their last two games and would be raring to get to winning ways against Tamil Thalaivas. Defending champions have done well in the tournament with four wins in seven games.

Rohit Kumar-led side would be looking to continue the winning momentum. The Bulls' have been inspired by Pawan Sehrawat, who has picked up his form and is wrecking havoc in the opposition's defence. He has so far scored 87 raids points, most this season.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Kumar (31 points in 7 games) and Sumit Singh (14 points in 6 games) have not picked up their form.

The team has been shielded by defenders Mahender Singh (22 tackle points in 7 games), Amit Sheoran (15 tackle points in 7 games) and Saurabh Nandal (10 points in 6 games) who have been the most effective trio for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandhal (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).

Tamil Thalaivas registered a thrilling win against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their last game and would be aiming to come out victorious in the 'southern derby'. Out of the six games they has played, the Ajay Thakur-led side has won three, lost two matches, and one ended in a tie.

Star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, has done well for the new franchise. Ajay finally looks to have found his mojo back after struggling in the first few games. Rahul has completed 900 raids in Pro Kabaddi history.

He has 42 raid points to his credit while Ajay has 29 points. Manjeet Chhillar, who has scored more than 300 tackle points in the league, would be looking to continue his dominant run in this season. He has picked up 26 tackle points in six games. Along with Mohit Chhillar (17 tackle points), and Ran Singh (11 points) are manning Thalaivas' defence brilliantly but it will be interesting to see how they counter Pawan Sehrawat.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bapu (R), Manjeet Chillar (all-rounder), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Sagar (D), Ajit (D).