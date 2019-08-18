English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019: Siddharth Desai guides Telugu Titans to easy win over Haryana Steelers

By
pkl

Chennai, Aug 18: Siddharth Desai was the star for Telugu Titans as he proved 'form is temporary and class is permanent’ with a Super 10 to help his team secure a 40-29 win against Haryana Steelers in a crucial VIVO Pro Kabaddi League encounter at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Siddharth’s 18 points, including his second Super 10 of the season, was too much to contain for the Haryana Steelers who’s three-match winning run came to a halt in their first match of the Chennai-leg.

Telugu Titans went into the match with just one win in eight matches, but the lack of confidence was certainly not evident from the outset as the Desai brothers of Siddharth and Suraj took the game to the Steelers.

In-form Vikash Kandola, on the back of a hat-trick of Super 10s, was in no mood to let the Titans run away with the match though as he kept pace with the South Indian team. The most crucial point of the first half came with 8 minutes remaining when Siddarth Desai combined well with his team to tackle Vikash Kandola.

Vishal Bhardwaj, playing his 50th match in PKL, brought about the first all-out in the match, assisting Abozar Mighani to tackle Naveen with four minutes remaining to half time. Steelers’ recent resurgence in form had been largely due to Vikash Kandola’s ability to perform in Do-or-Die (team success ratio of 60%) and Super-Tackle situations (personal SR of 88%), but the Telugu Titans had a well-prepared plan for the quick raider, tackling him out once more before the half ended at 21-13 in favour of the Titans.

The second half ended up just like the first, with Telugu’s defence not allowing Vikash Kandola to settle into the game. They inflicted the second all-out on Haryana with 11 minutes remaining till the end with Siddharth Desai leading the Telugu attack.

Kandola’s super raid with two minutes left in the clock led to a near-collapse for the Titans but the side held on to their nerves to escape an all-out and clinch the match. Siddharth’s return to form will be the highlight for the Titans who now look a well-balanced unit.

On their win, Siddharth 'Baahubali’ Desai said after the match, “Telugu Titans as a team is happy to emerge as winner today. We are looking forward to take this confidence and spirit in all our future matches.”

Source: Press Release

More TELUGU TITANS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: REI 0 - 0 SBG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 21:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue