PKL 2021: Meetu grabs Super 10 as Haryana Steelers defeat Bengal Warriors 41-37

The Steelers were trailing by three points at the end of the first half, however, the side attained momentum in the second half and closed out the victory. Meetu was Haryana's best player with 10 raid points in the match.

The Bengal Warriors got off to a good start and took the lead at 5-3, however, the Steelers pulled off a fantastic tackle in the 5th minute and reduced Bengal's lead. But, the Warriors picked up a few points quickly and took a three-point lead at 7-4.

Moments later, the Steelers effected a Super Tackle and got closer to Bengal's score. However, the Bengal side carried out an All Out and took a 6-point lead at 13-7. The Steelers effected a fantastic tackle and Kandola picked up two raid points to make it 11-13.

However, the Bengal team's defence unit stood tall and ensured that their team stayed in the lead. Meetu pulled off a brilliant raid in the 20th minute and narrowed the gap between the two sides as Bengal led at 18-15 at the end of the first half.

The Steelers effected an All Out in the first minute of the second half and levelled the scores at 18-18. Moments later, the Steelers took the lead at 21-18 after carrying out a brilliant tackle and a raid.

The Steelers kept picking up points and kept forging ahead. Meetu effected a fantastic raid in the 26th minute as the Steelers led at 24-20. However, Bengal got closer to Haryana's score after pulling off a Super Tackle.

Meetu continued to pick up raid points and helped Haryana to take a three-point lead at 28-25. In the 33rd minute, the Steelers inflicted an All Out and took a five-point lead at 32-27. The Haryana side rode on the momentum, kept scoring points and eventually walked off the mat as the winners of the match.