PKL 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Upendra Kumar lauds team's defence, asks them not to get complacent

After what was a clinical performance from the Jaipur Pink Panthers, coach Upendra Kumar said, "Our team was prepared for the Bengaluru Bulls. We knew we had to win to keep ourselves in contention for the top spot. The way the team performed was superb and I want them to maintain this level of confidence. But they should not get over-confident."



The Coach also said, "Lucky Sharma has been an important member in the team for us. He showed us that he can step in at whatever time and position and deliver as per requirements. This versatility is a bonus for the team, and it gives the squad more confidence as we go into the final rounds of the league stage."



After their resounding win against the Bengaluru Bulls, the Jaipur Pink Panthers moved up to the top spot on the points table, leaving the Coach with plenty of positives to work with. "Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar are all settling in quite well, and that works well for our defensive unit. Going forward the games will continue to be tough, and the consistent improvement in coordination is a good sign for the team," Upendra Kumar added.

PKL Matches on Friday

The UP Yoddhas have been a regular feature in the playoffs at the Pro Kabaddi League in recent seasons, and they're on the cusp once again. Star raider Pardeep Narwal will hope to pick up another bagful of points against a U Mumba side, who have a fair bit to do if they're to take the mat in front of their own fans in the next playoffs.

After that, the Gujarat Giants, who had the brilliant Parteek Dahiya to thank for a resounding win against the Puneri Paltan will be hoping to spoil the party for the Patna Pirates. However, it won't be easy as the Patna Pirates are still in with a chance for a playoff berth.

The Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, take on the Bengal Warriors, with both teams in a must-win situation. If Manjeet and Meetu get going the Bengal Warriors will have their task cut out, however, the duo of Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav aren't alien to stealing their opponents' thunder, in this case, the Haryana Steelers.