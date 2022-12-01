PKL 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Upendra Kumar lauds team's defence, asks them not to get complacent

Hyderabad, Dec 1: The Jaipur Pink Panthers' have been in fine form in Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), demonstrating their prowess yet again, when they eased past the Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday (November 30), winning by a huge margin of 20 points at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.
After
what
was
a
clinical
performance
from
the
Jaipur
Pink
Panthers,
coach
Upendra
Kumar
said,
"Our
team
was
prepared
for
the
Bengaluru
Bulls.
We
knew
we
had
to
win
to
keep
ourselves
in
contention
for
the
top
spot.
The
way
the
team
performed
was
superb
and
I
want
them
to
maintain
this
level
of
confidence.
But
they
should
not
get
over-confident."
The Coach also said, "Lucky Sharma has been an important member in the team for us. He showed us that he can step in at whatever time and position and deliver as per requirements. This versatility is a bonus for the team, and it gives the squad more confidence as we go into the final rounds of the league stage."
After their resounding win against the Bengaluru Bulls, the Jaipur Pink Panthers moved up to the top spot on the points table, leaving the Coach with plenty of positives to work with. "Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar are all settling in quite well, and that works well for our defensive unit. Going forward the games will continue to be tough, and the consistent improvement in coordination is a good sign for the team," Upendra Kumar added.
PKL Matches on Friday
The UP Yoddhas have been a regular feature in the playoffs at the Pro Kabaddi League in recent seasons, and they're on the cusp once again. Star raider Pardeep Narwal will hope to pick up another bagful of points against a U Mumba side, who have a fair bit to do if they're to take the mat in front of their own fans in the next playoffs.
After that, the Gujarat Giants, who had the brilliant Parteek Dahiya to thank for a resounding win against the Puneri Paltan will be hoping to spoil the party for the Patna Pirates. However, it won't be easy as the Patna Pirates are still in with a chance for a playoff berth.
The Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, take on the Bengal Warriors, with both teams in a must-win situation. If Manjeet and Meetu get going the Bengal Warriors will have their task cut out, however, the duo of Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav aren't alien to stealing their opponents' thunder, in this case, the Haryana Steelers.
