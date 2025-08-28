PKL 2025: Pro Kabaddi League set for 8-Language Commentary Panel - Check Full List of Commentators By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 20:18 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

JioStar, the exclusive broadcast and digital partner of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has unveiled a revamped Season 12, introducing several innovations aimed at enhancing the viewing experience.

Starting August 29, the league's matches will be available live on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar, with a focus on new formats, advanced feeds, and cutting-edge technologies designed to bring fans closer to the action.

PKL 2025 Commentary

In a first for the PKL, coverage will be offered in eight languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and new additions Haryanvi and Bhojpuri. The inclusion of Haryanvi caters to the sport's enthusiastic following in northern India, while Bhojpuri aims to expand the league's reach into rapidly growing language markets, building on the success of cricket broadcasts in the region.

PKL 2025 Commentators

The broadcast will feature a robust lineup of commentators and former players lending their expertise and insights across languages. Notable figures include actor Ravi Kishan for the Bhojpuri feed and former coach Srinivas Reddy for Telugu. Other contributors include 2019 champion K. Prapanjan for Tamil, Mohit Chhillar representing Haryanvi, Vishal Mane for Marathi, former Indian women's captain Mamatha Poojary for Kannada, and raider Rishank Devadiga. The commentary team is further strengthened by seasoned voices like Sunil Taneja, Vrajesh Hirjee, Padamjeet Sehrawat, NC Kaushik, and Chaitanya Sant, enhancing storytelling and analysis.

Innovative broadcast features debut this season, including two new dugout cameras designed to capture the on-field strategy and intensity from the sidelines. Additionally, a split-screen option will allow viewers to simultaneously follow live play and revival sequences. A 'Referee Cam' will offer an unprecedented first-person perspective, switching dynamically between live action and referee bodycam views to immerse audiences in the game's intensity.

Siddharth Sharma, Head of Audience Engagement, Viewership, and Monetization Initiative at JioStar, emphasized that Season 12 aims to make kabaddi more accessible and engaging. He noted that the expanded language options and new technological features will deepen the league's connection with fans while offering a richer storytelling experience.

On the competitive front, Season 12 introduces several changes. Matches tied at the end of regulation during the league stage will now be resolved through tie-breakers, ensuring all games produce a definitive result. A new 'play-in' phase has been added between the league and playoff stages: the top two teams qualify directly for the playoffs, teams ranked third and fourth compete in a mini-qualifier, and teams placed fifth through eighth vie for remaining playoff spots through the play-in rounds.

The season will commence on August 29 with a highly anticipated southern derby between the Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. Fans can follow every crucial moment-including blocks, raids, and revivals-live throughout the season on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.