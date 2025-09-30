ILT20 Auction: All You Need To Know - Players to be Auctioned, Retention List, Team Purses, Time and Live Streaming Info

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan edge Bengal Warriorz, Telugu Titans stun Patna Pirates in thrilling Encounters By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 23:54 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Two high-scoring thrillers lit up the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday as Puneri Paltan overcame Bengal Warriorz in a 49-44 shootout, while Telugu Titans outclassed Patna Pirates 37-28 to register their third consecutive victory in PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan, the reigning Season 10 champions, were led by stunning performances from Aditya Shinde (18 points) and Pankaj Mohite (10 points), both completing Super 10s on the night.

Shinde's decisive raids and Abinesh Nadarajan's solidity in defence proved key in tilting the tightly fought contest, even as Bengal captain Devank Dalal scored a brilliant 25 points to keep his side in the game. Dalal also became the first raider to cross 150 raid points this season, but his individual brilliance wasn't enough to prevent a second successive defeat to the Paltan. After a close first half that ended 21-18, Puneri Paltan inflicted two crucial All Outs in the second period to carve out the decisive lead.

Earlier in the evening, the Telugu Titans produced a commanding all-round display to stun former champions Patna Pirates. Vijay Malik was the star of the night for the Titans, finishing with a Super 10 and capping off his performance with a spectacular Super Raid in the final moments. Though Ayan Lohchab matched him with a Super 10 of his own to keep the Pirates competitive, the Titans' defensive contributions from Avi Duhan, Shubham Shinde, and Ankit helped them dominate the second half. A clinical All Out midway through the period pushed the Titans into a double-digit lead, sealing their third win in a row and moving them into the league's top three.

With gripping contests, star performances, and decisive All Outs, the Chennai leg delivered two memorable fixtures that underlined why PKL Season 12 has been one of the most exciting editions yet.