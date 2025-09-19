PKL 2025: Telugu Titans crush Tamil Thalaivas 43-29 to avenge season opener defeat By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 22:58 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Telugu Titans delivered one of their most controlled displays of the season, outclassing Tamil Thalaivas 43-29 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Determined to settle scores after losing the season opener, the Titans combined offensive sharpness with assured defending to dictate the contest from start to finish.

Right from the whistle, the Titans imposed themselves. Vijay Malik provided early momentum with quick raid points, while Bharat kept the Thalaivas on the back foot with clever attacking runs. Their aggressive start forced an ALL OUT within the first 10 minutes, giving them a commanding 13-4 advantage. The Thalaivas, in contrast, faltered under pressure, struggling to convert raids and leaking points through mistimed tackles.

The second quarter saw glimpses of a fightback. Arjun led from the front for the Thalaivas with successive raid points, dismissing key defenders like Avi Duhan and Ajit Pawar. Narender added his contribution with a raid on Shubham, while Nitesh made a big defensive tackle on Bharat. But every spark was quickly dimmed by the Titans' replies. A do-or-die raid from Vijay Malik that brought down Nitesh and Ronak underlined the visitors' cutting edge as they went into halftime comfortably ahead at 22-10.

The momentum continued in the third phase. Though Arjun and Narender kept pushing, the Titans never allowed their cushion to shrink. Ronak's Super Tackle on Bharat briefly raised Tamil hopes, but the response was swift-first from Bharat with successive successful raids, and then from Malik, whose Super 10 anchored the visitors' dominance. Defensive contributions from Ankit, Chetan, and Avi ensured the Thalaivas were repeatedly denied a clear path back.

The final quarter saw Arjun and Narender inspiring another mini-revival, with Arjun pulling off an ALL OUT raid and Narender adding quick points. Yet, the deficit remained too wide. By then, Malik and Bharat's earlier heroics had set the tone, and the Titans defense stayed disciplined to close out the match effortlessly.