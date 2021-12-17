PKL 8: UP Yoddha announce Nitesh Kumar as captain for second consecutive season

Nitesh, who made his captaincy debut for UP Yoddha in PKL season 7, has been retained as the captain for the Yoddhas, this year as well. Nitesh currently holds the record of being the first defender to score 100 points in a single season, therefore winning the 'Best Defender' title in PKL season 6.

Nitesh, commonly known as the 'master of ankle hold' has eye-catching records in the PKL. A total of 224 points earned from 67 matches with 72.72% not out makes him a one of the most valuable players in the history of PKL who is all set to lead his side in upcoming season.

Nitesh said it is an honor and privilege to lead the team for the second season in a row.

"It's an honor and privilege for me to be announced as the captain of UP Yoddha for this year, this will certainly add some more responsibilities on my shoulders, but on the other hand I'm very excited to lead my team," Nitesh said.

"We always have had a strong defense line but this year we have added some lethal raiders in the form of Pardeep Narwal and James and I am hopeful of us making it to the final stage of the championship."

Commenting further on the preparations for the upcoming season, Nitesh added, "We are well prepared as a team both mentally as well as physically for the coming season.

"We have been practicing for quite a long period together at our state-of-the-art UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy in Meerut and I am confident that this brotherhood and comfort that we all share will show in our performance this season."

Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO, GMR League Games said, "After a long thought process and discussion, this time also we have decided to choose Nitesh as the captain based on his previous year's performance.

"He is young and talented and reads the game well, and also is well respected by one and all within the team. He thinks on his feet and quick decision making skills along with his relationship with his team members and his performance it was an obvious choice to name him as the captain for this season as well."

UP Yoddha will start the campaign against the defending Champions, Bengal Warriors on the inaugural day of PKL's eighth season on December 22 at 9:30 P.M. (IST), at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

All matches to be played without spectators and inside the bio-bubble, keeping in mind, the safety and health of each and everyone associated with this league.

Source: Media Release