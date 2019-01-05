PKL: Bengaluru Bulls fightback to beat Gujarat Fortunegiants and lift maiden trophy

Sehrawat scored 22 raid points as Bengaluru Bulls beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 38-33 in a thrilling final in front of a packed house in Mumbai. Sehrawat singlehandedly led Bulls to the title as he turned the match around in the second half with a terrific performance.

Gujarat Fortunegiants were in the match till the last five minutes and fought really hard but couldn’t contain Sehrawat. Sachin got a super 10 for Gujarat Fortunegiants but just fell short to lead his team to the title.

Bengaluru Bulls got off the mark with a tackle point as they sent Gujarat’s danger man Sachin to the bench. Prapanjan made a successful raid to give Gujarat Fortunegiants their first point. Pawan Sehrawat got his point as he secured a bonus as Bengaluru Bulls tied the match at 2-2 after four minutes. It took more than six minutes for Gujarat’s famed defence to get their first tackle point.

.@BengaluruBulls are the #VivoProKabaddi Season 6 CHAMPIONS! What a brilliant season it has been for them!



Congratulations to Rohit Kumar and co. who did it all to clinch Bengaluru’s maiden championship! #VivoProKabaddiFinal #BENvGUJ pic.twitter.com/w6DBUr8C1z — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 5, 2019

The first half was closely contested as after 10 minutes both teams were level at 6-6. Gujarat Fortunegiants burst into life in the last five minutes as they reduced Bengaluru Bulls to lead 10-7. In the 19th minute Prapanjan made a two-point raid to inflict an all out and give 15-9 lead. At the end of the first half, Gujarat Fortunegiants led 16-9.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence started the second half strongly as they picked up a couple of tackle points. Gujarat though kept their noses in front till the 27th minute as they maintained a six-point lead. Pawan Sehrawat then turned the match on its head with a slew of successful raids. He picked up a couple of two-point raids including one in the 31st minute that led to Bengaluru Bulls inflicting an all out and taking 23-22 lead.

Rohit produced a super raid for Gujarat Fortunegiants in the 36th minute as they led 27-25. Pawan Sehrawat picked a couple of more points and Mahendra put in a strong tackle as Bengaluru Bulls leveled the match at 29-29 in the 37th minute.

In the 39th minute Pawan Sehrawat made a two-point raid as Bengaluru Bulls inflicted a critical all out to lead 36-29. Gujarat Fortunegiants picked up a few raid points as they trailed 32-37 in the last minute. Sehrawat produced another two-point raid as Bengaluru inflicted another all out in the 39th minute as they were crowned champions for the first time.

Match Awards:

THE VIVO PERFECT RAIDER OF THE MATCH – PAWAN KUMAR SHERAWAT (BENGALURU BULLS)

THE TATA ACE DEFENDEDR OF THE MATCH – SUNIL KUMAR (GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS)

THE STAR SPORTS MOMENT OF THE MATCH – PAWAN KUMAR SHERAWAT (BENGALURU BULLS)

BAJAJ ELECTRICALS TOP SCORER OF THE MATCH – PAWAN KUMAR SHERAWAT (BENGALURU BULLS)

GILLETTE MACH 3 TOTAL CONTROL PLAYER OF THE FINAL – SUMIT (BENGALURU BULLS)

HONDA X BLADE STYLISH PLAYER OF THE MATCH – PAWAN KUMAR SHERAWAT (BENGALURU BULLS)

HDFC LIFE WINNING CAPTAIN OF THE MATCH – ROHIT KUMAR (BENGALURU BULLS)

Source: Press Release