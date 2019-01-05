English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL: Bengaluru Bulls fightback to beat Gujarat Fortunegiants and lift maiden trophy

By
pkl

Mumbai, January 5: Pawan Sehrawat produced a raiding masterclass to lead Bengaluru Bulls to their maiden title as they were crowned champions of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 6 on Saturday.

Sehrawat scored 22 raid points as Bengaluru Bulls beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 38-33 in a thrilling final in front of a packed house in Mumbai. Sehrawat singlehandedly led Bulls to the title as he turned the match around in the second half with a terrific performance.

Gujarat Fortunegiants were in the match till the last five minutes and fought really hard but couldn’t contain Sehrawat. Sachin got a super 10 for Gujarat Fortunegiants but just fell short to lead his team to the title.

Bengaluru Bulls got off the mark with a tackle point as they sent Gujarat’s danger man Sachin to the bench. Prapanjan made a successful raid to give Gujarat Fortunegiants their first point. Pawan Sehrawat got his point as he secured a bonus as Bengaluru Bulls tied the match at 2-2 after four minutes. It took more than six minutes for Gujarat’s famed defence to get their first tackle point.

The first half was closely contested as after 10 minutes both teams were level at 6-6. Gujarat Fortunegiants burst into life in the last five minutes as they reduced Bengaluru Bulls to lead 10-7. In the 19th minute Prapanjan made a two-point raid to inflict an all out and give 15-9 lead. At the end of the first half, Gujarat Fortunegiants led 16-9.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence started the second half strongly as they picked up a couple of tackle points. Gujarat though kept their noses in front till the 27th minute as they maintained a six-point lead. Pawan Sehrawat then turned the match on its head with a slew of successful raids. He picked up a couple of two-point raids including one in the 31st minute that led to Bengaluru Bulls inflicting an all out and taking 23-22 lead.

Rohit produced a super raid for Gujarat Fortunegiants in the 36th minute as they led 27-25. Pawan Sehrawat picked a couple of more points and Mahendra put in a strong tackle as Bengaluru Bulls leveled the match at 29-29 in the 37th minute.

In the 39th minute Pawan Sehrawat made a two-point raid as Bengaluru Bulls inflicted a critical all out to lead 36-29. Gujarat Fortunegiants picked up a few raid points as they trailed 32-37 in the last minute. Sehrawat produced another two-point raid as Bengaluru inflicted another all out in the 39th minute as they were crowned champions for the first time.

Match Awards:

  • THE VIVO PERFECT RAIDER OF THE MATCH – PAWAN KUMAR SHERAWAT (BENGALURU BULLS)

  • THE TATA ACE DEFENDEDR OF THE MATCH – SUNIL KUMAR (GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS)

  • THE STAR SPORTS MOMENT OF THE MATCH – PAWAN KUMAR SHERAWAT (BENGALURU BULLS)

  • BAJAJ ELECTRICALS TOP SCORER OF THE MATCH – PAWAN KUMAR SHERAWAT (BENGALURU BULLS)

  • GILLETTE MACH 3 TOTAL CONTROL PLAYER OF THE FINAL – SUMIT (BENGALURU BULLS)

  • HONDA X BLADE STYLISH PLAYER OF THE MATCH – PAWAN KUMAR SHERAWAT (BENGALURU BULLS)

  • HDFC LIFE WINNING CAPTAIN OF THE MATCH – ROHIT KUMAR (BENGALURU BULLS)

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 21:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue