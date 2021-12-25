PKL: Haryana Steelers go down 38-40 against Jaipur Pink Panthers

In the final PKL match of the day, captain Vikash Kandola was Haryana's best player with 14 raid points in the match.

The Haryana Steelers carried out a fantastic tackle in the fourth minute and took a two-point lead at 4-2. Kandola pulled off a brilliant raid moments later and helped the Steelers take a four-point lead at 7-3. The Haryana side carried out an all-out in the next minute and extended their lead by 6 points.

The Steelers pulled off a brilliant Super Tackle in the 15th minute and led at 17-12. The Jaipur Pink Panthers carried out an All Out in the last few minutes, however, the Steelers held on to their lead at 22-21 at the end of the first half.

Both sides were neck-and-neck in the first four minutes of the second half as Haryana and Jaipur were locked at 26-26. The Panthers carried out an all-out in the 30th minute and led at 33-27. The Steelers tried to fight back with a brilliant tackle and a couple of raids, however, the Jaipur side kept forging forward.

Rohit Gulia pulled off a fantastic Super Raid in the last few minutes of the match and reduced Jaipur's lead, however, the Panthers held on to their lead and closed out the match at 40-38.

Source: Media Release