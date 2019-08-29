English
PKL 2019 Preview: Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas look to bounce back

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru, August 29: In the only match on the penultimate day of the Delhi leg of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2109, Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on Thursday (August 29).

The match 64 of PKL season seven begins at 7.30pm local time and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.

While Bengal Warriors will be looking to climb to the second spot in the PKL standings, Tamil Thalaivas will be aiming to enter the top six with a resounding win.

Points Table | Schedule | Fantasy Tips

Bengal Warriors hold a 5-3 edge in the head-to-head records with two matches ending in stalemate.

It's a different day and all thar matters for a little as another cracker of a contest is in the offing.

Winning ways

After enduring a slump in their home leg, which saw them fail to win any of their games, Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to return to winning ways against Bengal Warriors.

The southerners are currently languishing in the bottom half of the standings and need a win to turn their season around.

Better team

On the other hand, in their 10 matches so far, Bengal Warriors have looked amongst the better teams in PKL season seven and also boast of the best score difference.

The key to their success has been the form of their raiding trifecta of skipper Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Big incentive

A big incentive is that If they win on the night, at the conclusion of Delhi leg, Bengal Warriors could find themselves as high as the second in the PKL Season 7 standings.

However, Tamil Thalaivas will take encouragement from their form on the road this year and will want skipper 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur to rise to the challenge alongside ‘Showman' Rahul Chaudhari.

Start time, telecast details

The match will be held at New Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex and will start at 7.30 pm IST.

The live telecast will start at 7pm on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. Live streaming is on in Hotstar at the same time.

Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
