Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 64: Bengal Warriors Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Tamil Thalaivas would be aiming to register a win against Bengal Warriors in their first and last match of Delhi-leg. After losing their previous match against U Mumba, Thalaivas would be looking for a fresh start. Thalaivas ended the Ahmedabad leg of the tournament with a win over hosts Gujarat Fortunegiants but their recent form hasn't been impressive.

The Ajay Thakur-led sid is placed eighth in the points table board and they would be desperate to make an upward progression to keep their play-offs hopes alive. Out of the eleven games, Thalaivas have won three, lost five, and two matches ended in a tie.

Star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, is yet to find his lethal form. Captain Ajay hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern.

Rahul has 64 raid points to his credit in 10 games but one expects an even better performance from the five-star raider. Ajay has 43 points from raids in as many games.

Manjeet Chhillar, who has scored more than 300 tackle points in the league, would be looking to pose a tough challenge to Bengal raiders. He has picked up 26 tackle points in seven games and missed the last three games. Mohit Chhillar (27 tackle points), and Ran Singh (20 points) would also be aiming to improve their performance.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bapu (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

The Maninder Singh-led Warriors have played a total of 10 games this season and are currently placed fourth in the table with 34 points. The Warriors have five wins under their belt. While they have lost two matches, they have two ties to their name in the seventh season of the league. Bengal were defeated by a spirited Haryana Steelers in their previous game. They must be eager to get to winning ways again and move up in the leaders' board.

Bengal skipper Maninder Singh leads from the front as he has 83 raid points to his name this season and the raider is the fourth most successful raider this season. K Prapanjan (64 raid points from 10 games) and brilliantly assisting the captain in the raiding department. Prapanjan has also made 3 super raids in this season.

He is well-supported by his team-mates Baldev Singh, who has 26 tackle points this season and all-rounder Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, who has garnered a total of 54 points this season. Nabibakhsh. The Bengal Warriors average raid points have been the highest this season at 19.70. They have also inflicted the 17 all-outs in this season, which is the maximum in the ongoing edition.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Taghi (R), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Viraj Vishnu (D), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A).

My Dream 11: Maninder Singh (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), K Prapanjan (R), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A), Mohit Chhillar (A), Ran Singh (D), Ajit (D).