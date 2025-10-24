PKL Season 12: Top Raiders and Defenders After League Stage As 8 Teams Set Sights On New Playoffs Format By Nishant Dravid Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 16:20 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

The league stage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) has concluded, and after 108 matches, the top 8 teams have qualified for the next phase.

Puneri Paltan finished at the top of the table with 13 wins in 18 matches. Dabang Delhi also registered 13 wins from 18 games but had to settle for second place due to an inferior score difference. Bengaluru Bulls secured third place with 11 wins from 18 matches, while Telugu Titans, with 10 wins and a better score difference, claimed fourth.

Haryana Steelers and U Mumba ended fifth and sixth respectively, both with 10 wins from 18 matches. Patna Pirates finished seventh with 8 wins and a better score difference, while Jaipur Pink Panthers took the final playoff spot, finishing eighth with 10 wins but a weaker score difference.

UP Yoddhas (7 wins from 18) and Tamil Thalaivas (6 wins) finished ninth and tenth respectively, missing out on the playoffs. Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz both ended their disappointing seasons in 11th and 12th place with six wins each.

Three Raiders Cross the 200-Point Mark in PKL 2025 League Stage

Three players breached the 200 raid point mark during the league stage, while two others scored over 150 points.

Devank Dalal (Bengal Warriorz) - 271 points

- 271 points Ayan Lochab (Patna Pirates) - 242 points

- 242 points Arjun Deshwal (Tamil Thalaivas) - 209 points

- 209 points Alireza Mirzaian (Bengaluru Bulls) - 180 points

- 180 points Bharat Hooda (Telugu Titans) - 172 points

Bengal Warriorz Dalal led the chart with 15 Super 10s in 16 matches. Both Mirzaian and Ayan Lochab achieved 12 Super 10s each in 18 matches. Arjun Deshwal had 11 in 18 games, while Nitin Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers) managed 10 Super 10s in 14 appearances.

Jaideep Dahiya Tops the Tackle Points Chart

Five defenders registered 50 or more tackle points during the PKL 12 league stage. Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya led the pack with 67 tackle points, followed by Nitesh Kumar (Tamil Thalaivas) with 65 points. Deepak Shankar (Bengaluru Bulls) was third with 59 points.

U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar and Bengaluru Bulls skipper Yogesh Dahiya shared fourth place with 51 points each.

Top 5 Defenders (Tackle Points):

Jaideep Dahiya (Haryana Steelers) - 67 pts

- 67 pts Nitesh Kumar (Tamil Thalaivas) - 65 pts

- 65 pts Deepak Shankar (Bengaluru Bulls) - 59 pts

- 59 pts Sunil Kumar (U Mumba) - 51 pts

- 51 pts Yogesh Dahiya (Bengaluru Bulls) - 51 pts

PKL Season 12 Playoffs Stage

The playoffs will feature seven matches, including the grand final on October 31, following a structured knockout and qualifier system that rewards the top teams from the league stage.

Play-In Matches - October 25

Play-In 1: Haryana Steelers 🆚 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Play-In 2: U Mumba 🆚 Patna Pirates

Winner moves into the Eliminator round.

Eliminators - October 26 & 27

Eliminator 1 (Oct 26): Winner of Play-In 1 🆚 Winner of Play-In 2

Mini Qualifier (Oct 26): Bengaluru Bulls 🆚 Telugu Titans

Eliminator 2 (Oct 27): Winner of Eliminator 1 🆚 Loser of Mini Qualifier.

The winner progresses to Qualifier 2.

Qualifiers - October 27 & 29

Qualifier 1 (Oct 27): Puneri Paltan 🆚 Dabang Delhi

Winner advances directly to the Final

Loser gets a second chance in Qualifier 2

Qualifier 2 (Oct 29): Loser of Qualifier 1 🆚 Winner of Eliminator 2

Winner enters the final.

FINAL - October 31

Qualifier 1 Winner 🆚 Qualifier 2 Winner

The winner of the October 31 clash will be crowned PKL Season 12 Champion.

PKL 2025 Playoff Format Explained

PKL playoff structure:

Teams ranked 5th to 8th battle in Play-Ins for a chance to advance.

Teams placed 3rd and 4th (Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans) get an extra lifeline through the Mini Qualifier.

Top 2 teams (Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi) enjoy the biggest advantage - a double chance to reach the final.

The playoffs comprise seven matches, ensuring the top-performing teams from the league stage are duly rewarded while keeping knockout excitement alive till the end.

As PKL 12 enters its final phase, teams ranked 5th to 8th will face elimination matches in the Play-In round. The third and fourth-placed teams have a safety net and will still have a chance to progress even after a defeat in the Mini Qualifier. Meanwhile, the top two teams-Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi-enjoy the most advantageous position, as even a loss in the Qualifier gives them another opportunity to reach the final.