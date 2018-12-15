English

PKL: U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers play out a draw

By
pkl

Panchkula, December 15: U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers played out a thrilling 35-35 tie in an exciting encounter of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 on Saturday.

Siddharth Desai became the fastest player to reach 200 points in this season and top scored with 14 points.

Rohit Rana had a solid game in defence as he got a high five. Deepak Niwas Hooda’s heroics in the last two minutes to help Jaipur tie the match in the end and scored 11 points.

The tie ensured that Dabang Delhi have now qualified for the playoffs.

Siddharth Desai scored two raid points in four minutes as U Mumba led 4-2. Deepak Hooda got Jaipur Pink Panthers back in the game with successful raids as they trailed 4-5. U Mumba scored six straight points to lead 11-5 but a super tackle in the 9th minute helped Jaipur avert an all out.

Amit Kumar produced a super raid in the 10th minute as Jaipur trailed 10-11. Siddharth Desai got U Mumba in front yet again as at the end of the first half they led 14-12.

The second half began with Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicting an all out as they strengthened their grip in the match to lead 17-14. Siddharth Desai’s two point raid in the next minute reduced the gap to just one point.

It looked like Jaipur were coasting to a comfortable win as with less than five minutes to go they held a five-point lead. But U Mumba fought back as they inflicted an all out in the 38th minute to lead 33-32. Deepak Hooda made a raid point in the 40th minute as Jaipur tied the match at 34-34. Two more raids by Desai and Hooda tied the match at 35-35.

Source: Press Release

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 23:02 [IST]
