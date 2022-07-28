English
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full List of Retained Players by all teams ahead of PKL season 9 auction

Pawan Sehrawat heads into the PKL season 9 player auction
The stage for the new season of Pro Kabaddi will begin early next month when over 500 players will go under the hammer at PKL season 9 player auction, which is scheduled to take place on August 5 and August 6 in Mumbai.

Ahead of the auction, teams were allowed a retention of up to six players under the elite players category and four new young players under stipulated conditions. And just a week before the auction, few franchise have announced their retentions.

Two former champions have revealed their retention list and one big name has not been included as Bengaluru Bulls did not retain star raider - the Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat, who has plied his trade with the franchise for 4 of his 5 seasons in PKL.

Bengaluru franchise has retained 2 defenders and 1 all-rounder from the last season. Mahender Singh, Mayur Jagannath Kadam and GB More were the elite players retained.

Another shock from the players let go was, the most expensive player in PKL history as UP Yoddha has not retained Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal, who will join Sehrawat and the rest of the unretained players in the auction.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors, the 2019 champions, have unsurprisingly retained their talisman and star raider Maninder Singh ahead of the auction. The other two retention from Warriors were Akash Pikalmunde and Manoj Gowda K. However, some big names will be heading into the auction.

Defending champions Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have so far retained all-rounder Vijay, while Gujarat Giants retained Sonu. Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have also revealed their retention list. Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers have not retained any elite player so far.

Here is a list of players retained so far ahead of season PKL Player Auction:

Player Category Position Retained By
Maninder Singh Elite Player Raider Bengal Warriors
Akash Pikalmunde Elite Player Raider Bengal Warriors
Manoj K Gowda Elite Player All-rounder Bengal Warriors
Mahender Singh Elite Player Defender Bengaluru Bulls
GB More Elite Player All-rounder Bengaluru Bulls
Mayur Jagannath Kadam Elite Player Defender Bengaluru Bulls
Vijay Elite Player All-rounder Dabang Delhi
Sonu Elite Player Raider Gujarat Giants
Arjun Deshwal Elite Player Raider Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sahul Kumar Elite Player Defender Jaipur Pink Panthers
Abhinesh Nadarajan Elite Player Defender Puneri Paltan
Sombir Elite Player Defender Puneri Paltan
Monu Goyat Elite Player Raider Puneri Paltan
Aslam Inamdar Elite Player All-rounder Puneri Paltan
Akash Shinde Young Player Raider Puneri Paltan
Govind Gujjar Young Player All-rounder Puneri Paltan
Aditya Shinde Young Player Raider Puneri Paltan
Badal Singh Young Player Defender Puneri Paltan
Rinku Elite Player All-rounder UMumba
Mohammedreza Shadlou Chiyaneh (Iran) Elite Player Defender Patna Pirates
Sajin Chandrashekar Elite Player Defender Patna Pirates
Neeraj Kumar Elite Player Defender Patna Pirates
Monu Elite Player Raider Patna Pirates
Nitesh Kumar Elite Player Defender UP Yoddha
Surender Gill Young Player Raider UP Yoddha
Sumit Young Player Defender UP Yoddha
Ashu Singh Young Player Defender UP Yoddha
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Elite Player Raider Tamil Thalaivas
Comments

Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 17:10 [IST]
