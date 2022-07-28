Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full List of Retained Players by all teams ahead of PKL season 9 auction

Ahead of the auction, teams were allowed a retention of up to six players under the elite players category and four new young players under stipulated conditions. And just a week before the auction, few franchise have announced their retentions.

Two former champions have revealed their retention list and one big name has not been included as Bengaluru Bulls did not retain star raider - the Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat, who has plied his trade with the franchise for 4 of his 5 seasons in PKL.

Bengaluru franchise has retained 2 defenders and 1 all-rounder from the last season. Mahender Singh, Mayur Jagannath Kadam and GB More were the elite players retained.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Date, Rules, Base Price, Salary Purse, Players Retention Details of PKL 9

Another shock from the players let go was, the most expensive player in PKL history as UP Yoddha has not retained Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal, who will join Sehrawat and the rest of the unretained players in the auction.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors, the 2019 champions, have unsurprisingly retained their talisman and star raider Maninder Singh ahead of the auction. The other two retention from Warriors were Akash Pikalmunde and Manoj Gowda K. However, some big names will be heading into the auction.

Defending champions Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have so far retained all-rounder Vijay, while Gujarat Giants retained Sonu. Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have also revealed their retention list. Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers have not retained any elite player so far.

Here is a list of players retained so far ahead of season PKL Player Auction:

Player Category Position Retained By Maninder Singh Elite Player Raider Bengal Warriors Akash Pikalmunde Elite Player Raider Bengal Warriors Manoj K Gowda Elite Player All-rounder Bengal Warriors Mahender Singh Elite Player Defender Bengaluru Bulls GB More Elite Player All-rounder Bengaluru Bulls Mayur Jagannath Kadam Elite Player Defender Bengaluru Bulls Vijay Elite Player All-rounder Dabang Delhi Sonu Elite Player Raider Gujarat Giants Arjun Deshwal Elite Player Raider Jaipur Pink Panthers Sahul Kumar Elite Player Defender Jaipur Pink Panthers Abhinesh Nadarajan Elite Player Defender Puneri Paltan Sombir Elite Player Defender Puneri Paltan Monu Goyat Elite Player Raider Puneri Paltan Aslam Inamdar Elite Player All-rounder Puneri Paltan Akash Shinde Young Player Raider Puneri Paltan Govind Gujjar Young Player All-rounder Puneri Paltan Aditya Shinde Young Player Raider Puneri Paltan Badal Singh Young Player Defender Puneri Paltan Rinku Elite Player All-rounder UMumba Mohammedreza Shadlou Chiyaneh (Iran) Elite Player Defender Patna Pirates Sajin Chandrashekar Elite Player Defender Patna Pirates Neeraj Kumar Elite Player Defender Patna Pirates Monu Elite Player Raider Patna Pirates Nitesh Kumar Elite Player Defender UP Yoddha Surender Gill Young Player Raider UP Yoddha Sumit Young Player Defender UP Yoddha Ashu Singh Young Player Defender UP Yoddha Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Elite Player Raider Tamil Thalaivas