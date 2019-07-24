Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi edge Telugu Titans in closely-fought contest; Desai brothers' effort in vain

It was the first match of the tournament that saw fortunes switching sides but it was the Delhi-based franchise which started it's campaign on a positive note.

For Dabang Delhi, raider Naveen Kumar completed a Super 10 as he returned with 13 raid points from 20 raids without getting out. Defenders Surender Nada, Vishal Mane, and Ravinder Pahal remained alert till the very end as Delhi secured a memorable win.

The match went neck-to-neck in the first-half as raiders and defenders from both the sides remained alert and the scoreline read 12-13 in the favour of the visitors.

Later, in the 8th minute of the second-half, Dabang Delhi inflicted all-out of Telugu Titans and the scores were levelled 21-all. Telugu Titans' defenders committed some unforced errors after half-time and the match started slipping away from their hands.

Titans' star raider Siddharth Desai and his brother Suraj Desai, playing his first game in the league and also for the franchise, shined. Both of them returned with Super 10s but it was Suraj who impressed everyone with his match awareness on the mat. He grabbed 18 raid points in the game and was not out even once.

In the 33rd minute of the match, Suraj impressed everyone with a super raid as he returned with four points and once again brought his team back in the game.