Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Deepak Hooda shines as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers 37-21

By
Mumbai, July 31: Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their third consecutive win in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 and climbed at the top of the points table. Pink Panthers defeated Haryana Steelers by 37-21 here at DOME@NSCI on Wednesday (July 31).

Pink Panthers' captain Deepak Niwas Hooda led from the front as he claimed 14 raid points but he was tackled just once in 23 raids. Deepak Hooda also completed 1500 raids in PKL in this game.

Defender Sandeep Dhull shined for Pink Panthers as he claimed six tackle points. Pink Panthers dominated the match from the start and never allowed Haryana Steelers to get better of them.

After first five minutes, the scoreline read 5-3 in the the favour of Pink Panthers and the lead swelled to 8-5 at the end of 10th minute in the first half.

At half-time the scoreline read 13-8 in favour of Pink Panthers.

Deepak Hooda unleashed himself in the second half of the match as Pink Panthers' lead climbed to 20-9 in the 23rd minute of the match. Deepak Hooda's impressive raiding skills inspired Jaipur defenders as they too clicked and tackled Haryana raiders.

For Haryana Vinay returned with 6 raid points and their defender Sunil grabbed 6 tackle points but their efforts weren't enough to prevent team from a big defeat.

At full time, the scoreline read 37-21 in favour of Pink Panthers.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 21:35 [IST]
