Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 10: Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs UP Yoddha: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Fortunegiants registered a massive win against defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their opening encounter and showcased a solid all-round display on the mat. They would be eager to continue their dominant streak in the tournament against a side which conceded the worst-ever defeat of the season in it's opening game itself.

Gujarat Fortunegiants have done well in the league eversince making a debut in PKL Season 5. The Ahmedabad-based franchise has always lived up to the expectations of their fans by making it to the playoffs.

The Sunil Kumar-led side would be aiming to demonstrate yet another dominant show against Yoddha and end the first leg of the three-month long league on a winning note.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Harmanjit Singh (R), GB More (R), Gurvinder Singh (R), Sunil Kumar (C, defender), Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali (defender), Pankaj (all-rounder), Parvesh Bhainswal (defender, left cover).

UP Yoddha were badly bruised and battered by a confident Bengal Warriors in what was the first match of the season for both the sides. Yoddha lost the match by a whopping margin of 31 points in a contest that looked one-sided after a few minutes were passed in the game.

The Lucknow-based franchise literally had no positives from the game as they faltered badly in every department of the game. Not including star raider Rishank Devadiga in the starting 7 against Warriors backfired badly as Monu Goyat seemed under too much of pressure while raiding. He needs an able support to breach through the defences of the opposition. Team's captain and main defender Nitesh Kumar needs to lead his the side from the front to churn out an improved show.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Nitesh Kumar (defender), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (all-rounder), Aashish Nagar (defender), Sumit (defender).