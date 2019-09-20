Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 101: UP Yoddha Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

UP Team News

Upbeat with their consistent show, an upbeat UP Yoddha side would be raring to go all guns blazing against Tamil Thalaivas. UP Yoddha were defeated by U Mumba in the previous game. Their winning streak came to an end in the previous game.

UP Yoddha have regained their form now and coach Jasveer Singh's boys would be hoping to get to winning ways. With eight wins in 16 games, they are seated at the sixth spot in the points table and Nitesh Kumar-led side would looking to keep the momentum going.

Defender Sumit has a total of 53 tackle points in 16 games this season and his captain Nitesh is second with 42 tackle points in as many games. Other defenders Ashu Singh (28) and Amit (20) are also contributing.

The performance of UP raiders hasn't been up to the mark, but they seem to finally picking up their form and complimenting the defence. Shrikant Jadhav has been the best performing raider for UP in this edition with a total of 95 points in 16 games.

Monu Goyat (43 points from 9 games) hasn't lived up to the reputation in the first half of the league stage and he's being left out from the side. Surender Gill (41 points from 13 games) and Rishank Devadiga (41 points from 12 games) has made a little contribution to the offence but his presence on the mat has helped the team remain calm during pressure situations.

Tamil Thalaivas Team News

On paper, the Ajay Thakur-led side possesses of some of the best names in the business but that didn't drive them favourable result. The Chennai-based franchise is winless in the last ten games and suffered seven defeats on the trot.

Tamil Thalaivas suffered another humiliating defeat at the hands of Haryana Steelers and dropped to the twelfth spot in the points table. The Ajay Thakur-led side faces an uphill task of getting the better of a dominant Haryana Steelers.

They will have a lot of catching up to do if they wish to keep their play-offs hopes alive, which is looks a distant dream. Out of the 17 games, they have played, Thalaivas have won just three, lost eleven.

Their star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, has been largely ineffective. They have failed to perform as a team and are being let down in every department. Captain Ajay hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern.

Rahul has 108 raid points to his credit in 17 games but one expects an even better performance from the five-star raider. Also, he isn't getting any support from the rest of the team mates.

Raider Ajith V has scored 85 points in 14 games and captain Ajay has 58 points from raids in 13 games. Manjeet Chhillar has 40 tackle points in 14 games and would be looking to pose some threat to UP Yoddha raiders. Mohit Chhillar (36 tackle points), and Ran Singh (31 points) would also be hoping to improve their performance.

Starting 7s

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Anand (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

My Dream 11: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A).