Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 106: Telugu Titans Vs Bengal Warriors: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengal Warriors Team News

The Maninder Singh-led side must be upbeat with their narrow win against hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers in the previous game. By virtue of their win in the last game, Warriors have consolidated their position at the second spot in the points table.

Warriors have been led brilliantly by their skipper Maninder Singh, who also happens to be the leading raider for the team. Maninder has been in rampaging form and has 175 raid points in 18 games. He also went down in the record books as he crossed 150 raid points for the season. With this he became only the second man in Pro Kabaddi history to score 150 raid points in three successive campaigns.

Maninder's incredible form has seen the Bengal team grab a spot in the top six and they are in prime position to finish the league stage in the top two and make it straight to the semifinals of season 7.

While the skipper has led from the front, there have been other solid performers from the Bengal team. Defender Baldev Singh has enjoyed a decent season with 53 tackle points, while an all-round show from Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh has helped the team perform consistently. Nabibakhsh has garnered a total of 93 points this season.

K Prapanjan has also done his bit, chipping in with 99 points this season. The Warriors are enjoying a decent season having won 11 out of the 18 matches played so far. They have endured four losses this season and gone on to secure three draws. The Warriors are comfortably placed second on the points table, having garnered 68 points. The Bengal team will be looking to secure their sixth win on the trot when they take on Telugu Titans.

Telugu Titans Team News

Siddharth Desai has been doing consistently well for his team but he isn't getting any support from the teammates. Vishal Bhardwaj happens to be the second-best defender of the season but he's not getting much support in heart of the defence. Telugu Titans have secured just four wins in 15 games and have suffered nine defeats.

Captain Abozar Mighani-led Titans would be hoping to learn from the mistakes against Dabang Delhi and comeback strongly against Patna Pirates.

Siddharth Desai (137 raid points in 16 games) completed his 100 raid points in this season and would be eager to take his team on the other side of the line. His brother Suraj Desai (44 raid points from 12 games) is the second-best raider for his side.

Titans' raiding department looks completely dependent on Siddharth and that has been the biggest reason for their dismal show. Vishal Bhardwaj (58 tackle points in 16 games) is the number two defender of the season but he didn't find any support from the rest of the defenders. He has made 9 super tackles in this season. Skipper Abozar Mighani's form has also been tad disappointing.

Starting 7s:

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sukesh Hedge (R)

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

My Dream11: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Siddharth Desai (R), Jeeva Kumar (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D).