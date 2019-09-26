Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 110: Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Telugu Titans: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Panthers, Titans face off

The Telugu Titans had emerged victorious the last time these two teams had met this season. Titans had defeated the Panthers 24-21. But a month has passed since their last meeting and the Panthers are currently placed higher on the points table.

Jaipur Pink Panthers team news

The inaugural season champions have not been enjoying an ideal season. They endured a streak of losses and are precariously placed just outside the top six. With just eight wins from nineteen matches, the Panthers are currently placed seventh on the points table with a total of 52 points. They stopped their losing streak in their last match, with a convincing 43-34 win over Puneri Paltans at home.

With their playoff hopes still alive, the Panthers will look to bank on their home advantage and clinch a second win on the trot over a lower-placed Telugu Titans. Deepak Hooda and Amit Hooda were on top of their games in their previous outing, and the Jaipur team will once again bank on the duo to come up with another match-winning show on the mat against the Titans.

Skipper Deepak Hooda has led the Panthers from the front this season. The captain has garnered a total of 134 raid points in the ongoing season, and his team will heavily bank on him on Friday. The raider has not only been collected the maximum raid points from his team, he has also put on an all round show, picking up a total of 146 points. But the Srinivas Reddy-coached Jaipur team will need an all round effort from the team if they are to notch a second win on the trot.

The captain has been supported by Sandeep Kumar Dhull in the defence. Dhull has been at the forefront of the Jaipur defence with a total of 65 tackle points.

Telugu Titans team news

The Telugu Titans story this season has been of individual performances. The Titans are placed eleventh on the points table, having notched just four wins from seventeen matches this season. In the last six matches five matches, the Titans have lost four, while securing a tie in one. The team will have to come together as a unit if they are to stop hosts Jaipur on Friday.

Siddharth Desai has been the top raider for the Titans this season with a total of 152 raid points. The raider will once again look to put on a solid show to take his team over the line. He has been supported by his brother Suraj Desai, who has garnered a total of 45 points from 12 matches. Suraj has been the second-best raider after his brother in the team. But the Abozar Mohajermighani-captained team will need a team effort to overcome the Panthers.

Vishal Bhardwaj has been shouldering the defence of the Titans single-handedly this season. Bhardwaj is one of the top defenders of the league, but he has failed to find enough support from the other defenders in his team. Bhardwaj has a total of 59 tackle points in his kitty this season. Skipper Mighani has also been out-of-sorts this season and will need to turn around his game. Another player who has chipped in this season for the Titans has been all rounder Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan. Milaghardan has collected a total of 48 points this season and the Titans will defend on the all rounder to take them over the line.

Starting 7s:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Hooda (All rounder), Deepak Narwal (R), Sandeep Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D), Nilesh Salunke (R), Vishal (D), Nitin Rawal (All rounder)

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (All rounder), Abozar Mohajermighani (D), Rajnish (R), Suraj Desai (R), C Arun (D)

My Dream11: Deepak Hooda (All rounder), Deepak Narwal (R), Sandeep Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D),Siddharth Desai (R), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Nitin Rawal (All rounder)