Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 24: Bengal Warriors Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengal Warriors hammered Puneri Paltan in a one-sided game while Bengaluru Bulls defeated hosts U Mumba in their previous game. Both the teams are hoping that their habit of winning continues.

Maninder Singh was the chief architect of Warriors' win as he scored 14 raid points and got able support from Mohammed Nabibakhsh who chipped in with 8 crucial raid points. Rinku Narwal completed a High 5 in the match.

Overall, Bengal have done 45 successful raids out of 121. They have also made 33 successful tackles and 19 went unsuccessful.

Maninder is their star raider with 29 raid points. Raider K Prapanjan (12 points) and all-rounder Esmaeil Nabibakhsh have secured 18 raid points to support the captain well. Their defenders Baldev Singh (13 successful tackles) and Rinku Narwal (11 tackles), have done well for Bengal Warriors.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Mohammad Taghi (R), Baldev Singh (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Esmaeil Nabibaksh (all-rounder), Viraj Vishnu (D).

Riding on a terrific raid performance by Pawan Sehrawat, Bengaluru Bulls defeated hosts U Mumba by 30-26 in a thrilling encounter. Sehrawat got a Super 10 and single-handedly flipped the table for Bengaluru Bulls as they sneaked their way through victory against home team U Mumba.

Pawan has 22 raid points in two games while captain Rohit Kumar and Sumit Singh haven't been effective as they've only accumulated 6 and 5 raid points respectively each from three games. Mahender Singh (9 tackle points from 3 games), Amit Sheoran (6 tackle points from 3 games have been the most effective defenders for Bulls. Captain Rohit would be hoping for an improved show from his teammates to show their dominance.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R) Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Sanjay Shrestha (all-rounder), Ashish Kumar (all-rounder).