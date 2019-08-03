Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Match 25: Haryana Steelers Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Tamil Thalaivas lost to Patna Pirates by just one point in their previous match which was dominated by the defenders of both the teams.

Thalaivas' star-studded raiding line-up were rendered ineffective in front of Pirates' defenders. Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur and Shabeer Bapu struggled against Pirates and would be looking to put up an improved show against Haryana Steelers.

Manjeet Chhillar has scored 300 tackle points in the league and would be looking to continue his dominant run in this league. Rahul Chaudhari has completed 900 raids making history in Pro Kabaddi history and top-scored with five points for Thalaivas against Pirates. Ajay Thakur hasn't looked as deadly as open expects him to be.

Rahul has 21 raid points to his credit while Ajay has 12 points. Manjeet Chillar (13 tackle points) and Mohit Chhillar (7 tackle points) are manning Thalaivas' defence brilliantly and it will not be easy for the opposition raiders to breach them.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bapu (R), Manjeet Chillar (all-rounder), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Sagar (D), Himanshu (D).

Haryana Steelers suffered a humiliating defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game and would be looking to make a comeback against Thalaivas.

Experienced Haryana Steelers' defender Dharamraj Cheralathan completed his 400 tackle points in PKL and team would be hoping for an even better show from him. A major problem for Haryana in this edition, so far, has been their raiders.

Haryana have made just 34 successful raids in the tournament, 34 unsuccessful and 51 empty raides so far. Their defenders haven't performed well either as they have scored just 26 points from successful tackles while 46 unsuccessful tackles.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Naveen (R), Selvamani K (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Parveen (D), Vikas Kale (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Kuldeep Singh (D).