Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 31: Telugu Titans Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
New Delhi, Aug 7: Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will be locking horns with Telugu Titans in their upcoming league match in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 on Thursday (August 8) at Patliputra Indoor Stadium.

Languishing at the bottom of points table, Telugu Titans are yet to taste a win in the tournament. After facing four consecutive defeats the Hyderabad franchise came close to securing their maiden win against UP Yoddha but it ended in a tie.

Captain Abozar Mighani would be hoping to turn things around in Telugu Titans' first game in Patna. Siddhart Desai (25 successful raids in 5 games) and his brother Suraj Desai (16 successful raids from 3 games) have been the star raiders but they couldn't ensure a win for their team.

Siddharth, who wasn't looking very effective early on in the league, is looking to finally regaining his form in the raiding department. Defenders Vishal Bharadwaj and Mighani are yet to find their form to strengthen Titans' defence.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls have done well in the tournament with three wins from four league games. They edged a spirited Bengal Warriors by a margin of just one point in the previous game and Rohit Kumar-led side would be upbeat despite ekeing out a narrow win.

Their star raider Pawan Sehrawat has picked up his form and wrecking havoc in the opposition's defence. Bengaluru Bulls defeated hosts U Mumba and Bengal Warriors - both are good in defence - in a thrilling encounter.

Sehrawat has so far made 45 successful raids and has been vital for his team's success. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Kumar (6 successful raids) and Sumit Singh (3 successful raids) disappointed with their performance.

Mahender Singh (9 tackle points from 4 games), Amit Sheoran (8 tackles in 4 games have been the most effective defenders for Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R) Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Sanjay Shrestha (all-rounder), Ashish Kumar (all-rounder).

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 17:08 [IST]
