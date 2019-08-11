English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 38: Bengal Warriors Vs Telugu Titans: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 38: Bengal Warriors Vs Telugu Titans: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 38: Bengal Warriors Vs Telugu Titans: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, August 11: Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans lock horns in match 38 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 on Monday at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Bengal Warriors edged out U Mumba in their last encounter and with that result, they made it three wins in five. The Maninder Singh-led side would be looking to register another win to move up the table. Maninder has recorded 45 raid points so far and the team would be hoping for the skipper to continue his form.

Overall, Bengal have secured 105 raid points so far this campaign with raider K Prapanjan (30 raid points in 5 games) and all-rounder Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (27 raid points in 5 games) providing support to their captain.

They have also made 53 tackle points with defenders Baldev Singh (21 tackle points in 5 games), Rinku Narwal (12 tackle points in 5 games) and Jeeva Kumar (9 tackle points in 5 games) shoring up the backline.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Mohammad Taghi (R), Baldev Singh (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Esmaeil Nabibaksh (all-rounder).

Rooted to the bottom of the table, Telugu Titans are win-less in six. They have lost five and tied on game so far. Captain Abozar Mighani led Titans lost their previous encounter by a huge margin to Bengaluru Bulls and would be looking to taste their first win of the campaign on Monday.

The raiding department has fired, but has lacked consistency. Their top raider Siddhart Desai (39 raid points in 6 games), his brother Suraj Desai (22 raid points from 4 games) and Rajnish (11 raid points in 3 game) have failed to ensure a win for their team.

Siddharth, who looked very effective in the early stages of the league, is finally looking to have gained his form of last season. However, the defence has failed to live up to the expectation with defenders Vishal Bharadwaj (17 tackle points in 6 games) and skipper Mighani (9 tackle points in 6 games) still searching for form to strengthen Titans' defence.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

My Dream 11: Maninder Singh (R), Siddharth Desai (R), K Prapanjan (R), Baldev Singh (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Esmaeil Nabibaksh (all-rounder).

Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 18:45 [IST]
