English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 43: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy League

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 43: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy League

New Delhi, Aug 15: U Mumba will lock horns with Patna Pirates in match number 43 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 at TransStadia, Ahmedabad on Friday (August 16).

After suffering two consecutive defeats, U Mumba bounced back and defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants in a one-sided contest. But they were edged by Bengal Warriors by two points.

Their captain Fazel Atrachali would be aiming to seek confidence from the win against Gujarat and the positives from the slender-margin defeat in their previous game. Mumba's defenders have made 57 successful tackles in 7 games but they would be hoping to be more alert.

Mumba's raiders haven't been too effective for they've had just 78 successful raids from 278 total raids. Abhishek Singh (30 successful raids in 6 games) has been the best raider for U Mumba and their second best raider is Arjun Deshwal with 18 successful raids.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).

Pardeep Narwal's third Super 10 of the campaign and Neeraj Kumar's eight-tackle-point performance propelled Patna Pirates to a 41-20 victory over U.P. Yoddha in the previous game. They would be eager to continue the winning streak.

Three-time champions Patna have suffered three back-to-back defeats in the tournament. They were beaten by Haryana Steelers in their last game. Pardeep Narwal-led side is yet to claim a win in their home leg.

Pardeep Narwal - Patna's star raider - has made 53 successful raids but no other raider has complemented him in the raiding department. Monu, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil have all been ineffective. This in turn is putting a lot of pressure on the defenders who are failing badly in the defence department as well.

Big names like Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Vikas Jaglan and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou are yet to live up to the expectations. Iran's Mohammad Esmaeil and South Korean Lee's form has become a concern for the coach, as well as for the captain.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

More U MUMBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 20:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue