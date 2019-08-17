Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 47: Haryana Steelers Vs Telugu Titans: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dominant Haryana Steelers would be looking to continue their winning momentum in the tournament against an inconsistent Telugu Titans.

Haryana Steelers continued their winning momentum in the tournament and clinched their third win on a trot with a three-point margin victory over UP Yoddha. Vikash Khandola starred for Haryana Steelers with his third Super 10 performance in as many games.

Experienced Haryana Steelers' defender and captain Dharamraj Cheralathan looked in his elements against UP Yoddha. The raiding duo Naveen (36 raid points from 7 games) and Vikash Khandola (40 raid points from 4 games) have improved Haryana's raiding strength.

Vinay (27 points) is also picking up his form and supporting Naveen and Vikash. They are getting stronger with every passing game and the team management would be hoping for another dominant effort from them against Telugu Titans.

Their defenders are picking up finally as they have scored just 69 points from successful tackles.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Naveen (R), Selvamani K (R), Vikash Khandola (R), Parveen (D), Vikas Kale (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D).

Rooted to the 11th spot in the table, Telugu Titans are seeking a positive effort against a dominant Haryana Steelers. They have secured just one win, lost five and tied two games so far. Captain Abozar Mighani-led Titans played a thrilling tie against Bengal Warriors in their previous game and defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants in the match prior to that.

Their raiding department has fired, but has lacked consistency. Their top raider Siddhart Desai (50 raid points in 8 games), his brother Suraj Desai (31 raid points from 6 games) and Rajnish (11 raid points in 3 games) have failed to ensure a win for their team.

Siddharth, who looked ineffective in the early stages of the league, is finally looking to have gained his form. However, the defence has failed to live up to the expectation with defenders Vishal Bharadwaj (28 tackle points in 8 games) and skipper Mighani (14 tackle points in 8 games) are still searching for form to strengthen Titans' defence.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

My Dream 11: Naveen (R), Siddharth Desai (R), Vikash Khandola (R), Baldev Singh (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Vikas Kale (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D).