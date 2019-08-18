Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 50: UP Yoddha Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

With just two wins out of eight games, UP Yoddha are lying in the bottom half of the table. Yoddhas have suffered four defeats and played out a couple of ties.

UP Yoddha looked off colour since their campaign opener, but with the inclusion of senior raider Rishank Devadiga, they have started performing as a group. However, they'll have to pull up their socks to come in the play-offs race and face an uphill task at hands.

UP's attack depends on star raider Monu Goyat (33 raid points in 8 games), who is slowly finding his form along with fellow raiders Shrikant Jadhav (30 raid points in 8 games). The defence, meanwhile, comprising of Sumit (26 tackle points in 8 games) and Nitesh Kumar (18 points in 8 games) has yet to hit top of form.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Ashu Singh (D), Sumit (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Mohsen Maghsoudhlou (all-rounder).

The winners of inaugural season, Jaipur Pink Panthers are on a roll in the ongoing season. Pink Panthers showcased their versatility as they produced a composed defensive performance to win the match against Gujarat Fortunegiants by a narrow margin of 22-19 and climbed at the top of the points table.

Deepak Niwas Hooda is leading the team from the front as he has accumulated 77 raiding points in 7 games. Deepak Narwal is also picking up his form. He's picked up 25 points in 7 games.

Their defenders have done exceedingly well in this season and would be raring to get to the winning ways. Sandeep Dhull, defender left-corner, has accumulated 30 tackle points. Amit Hooda (21 tackle points from 7 games) and Vishal (16 points from 7 games) are manning Pink Panthers' wall brilliantly.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).

My Dream 11: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Monu Goyat (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitesh Kumar (D).