Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 53: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Bengal Warriors are placed at the third position in the table with 28 points from eight games. The Maninder Singh-led side has won four, lost two and two of their games ended in ties. Warriors played a thrilling tie with dominant Dabang Delhi in their previous encounter. Warriors would be aiming to come to winning ways and continue their dominance in the top half of the table.

Maninder has led the team from the front and has claimed 58 raid points in 8 games. The team would be hoping their skipper to keeps leading from the front. K Prapanjan grabbed Super 10 against Dabang Delhi and he would be eager to continue his good show.

Raider K Prapanjan (51 raid points in 8 games) and all-rounder Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (38 raid points in 8 games) are providing support to their captain in the attack.

Defenders Baldev Singh (24 tackle points in 8 games), Rinku Narwal (20 tackle points in 8 games) and Jeeva Kumar (15 tackle points in 7 games) are shoring up the backline for the Warriors.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Mohammad Taghi (R), Baldev Singh (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Viraj Vishnu (D), Esmaeil Nabibaksh (all-rounder).

Patna Pirates were defeated by U Mumba in their last game in a nail-biting contest. Patna, the three-time champions, were defeated by U Mumba, one-time PKL winners, by 34-30 in Ahmedabad. They have lost five consecutive matches in this season which in itself is a rarity and are languishing at number 11 in the points table. Pardeep Narwal-led side would be looking to get to winning ways against Bengal Warriors.

Following their win against Tamil Thalaivas on July 29, they have been beaten by Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha and U Mumba Haryana Steelers in their last game.

Pardeep Narwal - Patna's star raider - has earned just 65 successful raids, which is far below from his standards. However, no other raider has supported him in the raiding department and that has been a major concern for Pirates.

Monu, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil have all been ineffective. This, in turn, is putting a lot of pressure on the defenders who are failing badly in the defence department as well. Big names like Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Vikas Jaglan and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou are yet to live up to the expectations. Iran's Mohammad Esmaeil and South Korean Lee's form has become a concern for the coach, as well as for the captain.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

MyDream 11: Pardeep Narwal (R), Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Baldev Singh (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Jaideep (D), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).