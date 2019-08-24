Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 58: Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

In their last encounter, Jaipur Pink Panthers narrowly defeated Tamil Thalaivas to reach the top of the points table, while fifth placed Bengaluru Bulls lost to Puneri Paltan. Both teams are in action on August 24 before they meet each other on Sunday (August 25).

Jaipur Pink Panthers sit on top of the table thanks to their consistent defensive unit, which has the 2nd most average tackle points (11.2) and 2nd best tackle SR of 51.

Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda have played a key role for Jaipur this season alongside Vishal, who has stepped up in the last few matches and has literally doubled the average tackle points after a poor outing at the start. The other defender Sunil Siddhgavali hasn't been that impressive as he has the least tackle points

In the offence they will be led by Deepak Niwas Hooda and coach Srinivas Reddy will hope his versatile raiding unit up their game and reduce the burden on the defence and the skipper.

Deepak Hooda leads the raiders with 67 points in 9 games. Meanhwile, Deepak Narwal (30 points) follows the skipper and then they have Nilesh Salunke, who has scored 15 points this season, 10 via bonus. As a fourth option they have Nitin Rawal, who has scored 13 raid points out of which only one point has come from bonus. But, he also provides an extra option in the defence as he has been involved in one Super Tackle.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-Rounder), Nilesh Salunke (R), Vishal (D), Amit Hooda (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder) / Deepak Narwal (R), Sunil Siddhgavali (D).

Bengaluru Bulls, led by Rohit Kumar have been one of the best raiding units, but have been over relient on 'Hi-flier' Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 103 raid points in 9 games. Captain Rohit Kumar (40 points in 9 games) and Sumit Singh (15 points in 7 games) will hope to pick up their form.

In defence, the reigning champions possess Mahender Singh (22 tackle points in 7 games), Amit Sheoran (20 tackle points in 9 games) and Saurabh Nandal (16 points in 8 games) who have been the most effective trio for the Bulls. And, finally they have Mohit Sehrawat, who will contribute both in defence and offence.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).

My Dream 11 team: Nilesh Salunke (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-Rounder), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Mohit Sehrawat (All-Rounder), Saurabh Nandal (D).