Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 62: Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Fortunegiants are back to the winning ways and they would be hoping to continue the winning ways against Haryana Steelers. The Fortunegiants ended its losing streak with a nail-biting win over former champions Patna Pirates in Chennai last week.

Currently, the Ahmedabad-based franchise is placed at the eighth spot in the points table while Steelers are three places above at fifth.

The biggest positive for Fortunegiants is that their defending pair comprising captain Sunil Kumar-Parvesh Bhainswal has regained golden touch. They displayed their skills against Patna Pirates where they duo hunted leading scorer of the PKL history Pardeep Narwal.

At the end of the Delhi leg, the first phase of the Season 7 shall end. Coach Manpreet has left no stone unturned to end the first phase on a winning note.

Rohit Gulia has been the most successful raider for Gujarat with 55 raid points in 10 games while Sachin comes second on the list with 43 points in 9 games. GB More started the tournament on a positive note but lost his touch. He has amassed 26 points in the raid from 9 games. Overall, Fortunegiants' raiders have been a major let down this season and coach Manpreet Singh would be hoping for an improved show from them.

In the defence, team relies heavily on the shoulders of Sunil (28 tackle points in 10 games) and Parvesh (25 tackle points in 10 games). Raider GB More has been the third best in Gujarat's defence with 13 tackle points in 9 games. Other defenders will have to own the responsibility if Gujarat wish to fare well in the second phase of the league.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Sonu Jaglan (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

Haryana Steelers are coming from a hard-fought win against Bengal Warriors in their previous game and they would be looking to continue the winning momentum. Vikash Kandola has been their top raider and even secured a Super 10 against Warriors.

Their captain and main defender Dharamraj Cheralathan seems to be regaining his form in the tournament as he showcased his skills against Bengal Warriors. The 44-year-old Kabaddi stalwart (22 tackle points in 10 games) steadied the defence in the dying minutes of the match to secure an important win for the Steelers. Right-cover defender Sunil (22 tackle points from 8 games) is also complimenting his captain in the defence. Steelers have secured five win six matches, and they'd be looking to repeat their success on the mat.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Naveen (R), Selvamani (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D)

My Dream11: Rohit Gulia (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D).