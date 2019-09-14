English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 92: Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 92: Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, Sept. 14: Puneri Paltan will host Patna Pirates in their second home game of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season Seven at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday (September 14).

The Paltans kicked off their home leg on a positive note as they clinched a comfortable win over Gujarat Fortunegiants to get back to winnings ways in the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi.

The Paltans seasoned player Nitin Tomar returned to form in their match against the Fortunegiants and that will be a big boost to the Pune outfit. Manjeet Singh also joined the party as he helped the team return to winning ways.

Manjeet has been their top player this season, while defender Surjeet Singh has held up their defence and garnered a total of 39 points. All rounder Amit Kumar has also supported his team this season but the Pune outfit need a more consistent show this season.

In this season the Pune outfit have won five matches out of the fifteen they have played so far. They will need to win from hereon to keep their playoff chances alive this season.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7s: Nitin Tomar, Manjeet Singh, Surjeet Singh, Amit Kumar, Pankaj Mohite, Jadhav Balasaheb, Pawan Kumar

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates too have had a season to forget. After losing six matches on the trot, the Pirates finally returned to winning ways, defeating former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous match.

Pardeep Narwal once again led from the front, along with Neeraj Kumar to hand the Pirates the all important win. And the duo will need to come up with another match-winning knock to defy the hosts.

Defender Jaideep has also come up with some good shows this season and he will need to put his best foot forward. Another good performer for the Pirates this season has been all-rounder Hadi Oshtorak who has garnered a total of 31 points this season.

The Pirates will have to keep the hosts at bay if they are to salvage their season. The Pirates are currently placed ninth on the table with a total of 30 points.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil, Ashish

My Dream11: Nitin Tomar, Manjeet Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Neerak Kumar, Jaideep, Surjeet Singh, Jadhav Balasahed

More PKL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: PSG 0 - 0 SBG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 22:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue