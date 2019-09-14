Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 92: Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

The Paltans kicked off their home leg on a positive note as they clinched a comfortable win over Gujarat Fortunegiants to get back to winnings ways in the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi.

The Paltans seasoned player Nitin Tomar returned to form in their match against the Fortunegiants and that will be a big boost to the Pune outfit. Manjeet Singh also joined the party as he helped the team return to winning ways.

Manjeet has been their top player this season, while defender Surjeet Singh has held up their defence and garnered a total of 39 points. All rounder Amit Kumar has also supported his team this season but the Pune outfit need a more consistent show this season.

In this season the Pune outfit have won five matches out of the fifteen they have played so far. They will need to win from hereon to keep their playoff chances alive this season.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7s: Nitin Tomar, Manjeet Singh, Surjeet Singh, Amit Kumar, Pankaj Mohite, Jadhav Balasaheb, Pawan Kumar

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates too have had a season to forget. After losing six matches on the trot, the Pirates finally returned to winning ways, defeating former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous match.

Pardeep Narwal once again led from the front, along with Neeraj Kumar to hand the Pirates the all important win. And the duo will need to come up with another match-winning knock to defy the hosts.

Defender Jaideep has also come up with some good shows this season and he will need to put his best foot forward. Another good performer for the Pirates this season has been all-rounder Hadi Oshtorak who has garnered a total of 31 points this season.

The Pirates will have to keep the hosts at bay if they are to salvage their season. The Pirates are currently placed ninth on the table with a total of 30 points.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil, Ashish

My Dream11: Nitin Tomar, Manjeet Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Neerak Kumar, Jaideep, Surjeet Singh, Jadhav Balasahed