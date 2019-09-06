Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Patna Pirates look to bounce back against UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After a run of five back to back losses, bottom-placed Patna Pirates will look to get back to winning ways when they face seventh-placed UP Yoddha, who are on a two-game unbeaten streak.

In the revesrse fixture, Patna Pirates defeated UP Yoddha by a huge margin, but come into tonight's game fresh off their fifth successive loss which came against Bengaluru Bulls.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, come into the game after a impressive result against Bengal Warriors which followed a win against Puneri Paltan.

The Pirates have always looked upto their star raider Pardeep Narwal, but even when Pardeep has performed to his full potential, they have struggled to cross the line this season.

In the last 5 matches, Pardeep has averaged 11.8 raid points, but Pirates haven't won even a single game which shows they are missing the experienced second raider in Jang Kun Lee, who hasn't featured in the last 4 matches.

Last match, their defence put on a good show against Bengaluru by scoring 15 tackle points. Hadi Oshtorak has been in fine form. However, both the Patna's cover defenders Vikas Jaglan and Neeraj Kumar have been in poor form. So, the team will hope they step up.

UP Yoddha, meanwhile, possess a strong defence which has stepped up in the last 4 matches averaging 11.5 tackle points at a tackle SR of 51. Courtesy of their good performances, U.P have won 3 of their last 4 matches thanks to Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.

In the offence, UP are still the lowest scoring raid units this season and they also have the worst raid SR (33) in the season. But, the form of Shrikant Jadhav, who has averaged 8 raid points per match in the last four games, is a huge boost to Yoddhas. When he has performed well, the team also has done well winning 3 of the last 4 matches.

And in the last 4 matches, barring Surender Gill all the other raiders have put on a good show. The team have the likes of Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga in their ranks and will hope the team hit form to surge up the points table.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar